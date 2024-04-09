



Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been informed about the drug-testing protocols ahead of their anticipated boxing duel this summer. Tyson, 58, is emerging from retirement to face internet icon, Paul, merely in his late 20s, in Texas on July 20th.

Official confirmation on whether it will be classified as a professional event remains unsettled. Tyson has expressed that despite its exhibition status, conventional “real” fight rules would apply. Observing similar drug-testing rules prevalent in Texas, World Boxing News obtained this statement from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It reads: “Contestants who fight in Texas are subject to random drug testing. Combatants over the age of 36 are also required to pass an EKG and an EEG.” Subsequently, they addressed the lack of clarity regarding the bout’s rules by stating: “We have not received a proposed card from the promoter, so we have not decided whether a contest between Mr. Paul and Mr. Tyson would be a professional fight or an exhibition.

“But we are still waiting to receive the proposed card from the promoter. We are hearing occasionally from the promoter but not from the camps.” Paul has been installed as the favourite ahead of the fight and is confident he can beat the heavyweight legend. “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson ‘s undercard,” he said when the fight was announced.

“Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. “Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”





Source link