



Paul, at 27 years old, raised eyebrows last month when he shared footage on social media showing him knock down a sparring partner with a right hook. He taunted the camera with a shout: “Don’t charge at me, Tyson”. The clip left fans sceptical, evidenced by comments such as: “That dude had zero head movement, one of Mike’s best attributes”, and more blunt assessments like: “Big Mike going to take bro’s head off his shoulders”. Some viewers on social media even suggested the sparring partner was a “paid actor” and dismissed Paul’s chances with remarks like: “Jake ain’t beating anyone up”. Tyson, not one to be outdone, posted his own sparring video weeks ago, which showed him floor his partner with a thunderous left hook. As the session wrapped, his coach Rafael Cordeiro could be heard saying: “That was good for today”.

An intense Tyson retorted: “You sure? You f****** sure”?!”. The boxing icon then exclaimed, “I’ve got a lot in me”, and sent a stark signal to ‘The Problem Child’, declaring: “I’m just getting started”. Both contenders are eager to step into the ring and decisively put an end to their rivalry. They were previously set to clash earlier this year, but Tyson had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up. While Paul has been actively sharing his training progress online, Tyson remains sceptical, especially regarding a video where Paul appears to knock out his sparring partner. Discussing the footage with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Tyson remarked, “You seen his sparring session where the guy faked being knocked out? That was beautiful.”

At first, Usman and Cejudo were puzzled by what Tyson meant, until he elaborated: “It was a chubby guy. He took a fall. He took a dive”! Despite concerns over his health for the upcoming bout next month, Tyson’s recent sparring clips have left fans feeling confident about his form. Paul countered this buzz about the heavyweight champion’s readiness with a response to the viral sparring videos. Jake Paul has spoken out about his upcoming fight, stating in an interview with TODAY: “Tyson’s dropping people in sparring. He looks in the best shape and the strongest he’s ever been, his coaches are saying.

“I know on November 15, it’s going to be a war. But I just plan on outboxing him and showing the world what I’m capable of and coming alive in the moment and knocking out one of the best to ever do it”. Paul has faced criticism for taking on the fight, but he has hit back at the negative comments. “A lot of people are wondering ‘Jake, why are you doing this? Even if you beat him, they’re going to say he’s old’. But to me, Mike Tyson wanted to fight me”, he said. “That is an honour. He’s one of the most famous boxers in the world to ever do it. To step in there with someone of his nature is an honour and a dream come ‘true’. It’s going to be a spectacle on Netflix”.





