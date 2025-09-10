



Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up about his use of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, during the 1990s to manage pain at the peak of his illustrious career. The 59-year-old is planning a return to the ring, having already taken on YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul last year, and has announced an exhibition match against fellow great Floyd Mayweather. Tyson’s life, both in and out of the ring, has been marked by controversy and struggle. His battles have included alcohol, substance, and sex addictions, which he spoke openly about on a podcast with Katie Miller, where he admitted to using fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid typically prescribed for severe pain management.

Tyson used the opioid to alleviate discomfort in his toe. “It was a painkiller, and I used to use it to patch up my toe,” he revealed. “It was like heroin – once it wears off and you take the Band-Aid off, you start withdrawing, throwing up, just like if you were on heroin. “It was illegal if it [was] caught in my bloodstream. It was a narcotic, my friend told me. It was brand new. I asked my friend ‘Could I use this?’ No one had ever heard of it.” Tyson also confessed that he was “on the verge of dying” at one point and aimed to turn his life around. “I want to change my life,” Tyson told The Fight Network in 2020.

“I want to live a different life now. I want to live my sober life. I don’t want to die. I’m on the verge of dying because I’m a vicious alcoholic. “I haven’t drank or took drugs in six days, and for me that’s a miracle. I’ve been lying to everybody else who thinks I was sober, but I’m not. This is my sixth day. I’m never going to use again.” Tyson is now preparing to step into the ring with the undefeated, retired Mayweather. Despite a six-weight-class difference, the duo are set to clash in an exciting exhibition match, even following Tyson’s defeat to Paul last year, which had to be rescheduled due to a medical emergency during a flight.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” proclaimed Tyson, who is 11 years Mayweather’s senior. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary,” bragged Mayweather. “I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.” This article first appeared on Mirror US.





