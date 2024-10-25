



Boxing great Mike Tyson has delivered a stern warning to social media sensation Jake Paul, while also mildly praising his opponent. Ahead of their sensational clash, Tyson stated during an interview with Fox 4 Dallas: “He can fight, for boxers his level. I do not believe [he can compete at my level]. Iron Mike will make a monumental return to the ring next month against the YouTube star Paul, marking Tyson’s first professional skirmish since hanging up his gloves in 2005 following a defeat by Kevin McBride. In stark contrast, Paul has been active in the ring, stepping into the squared circle 11 times since his 2020 debut, predominantly facing off against ex-MMA standouts such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

Despite the staggering three-decade age difference, Tyson is dismissive of Paul’s chances, pointing out the vast disparity in boxing craft between them. He bluntly claimed: “I’m just going in there with bad intentions and my intention is to hurt this young man. As soon as I catch him, because he’s going to run like a thief. I don’t see how he’s going to make it an exciting fight by running all day.” The former heavyweight champion is bemused by the prospect of Paul avoiding engagement in the fight, even taunting his rival’s strategy, saying: “He’s supposed to be the young guy, he’s supposed to walk right through me. I’m an old man but he’s going to run all night. He should try it (meet him in the centre of the ring); he’s a younger man. he should be able to take punches from an old and withering man like me.” Tyson’s readiness to inflict damage on Paul underscores the intense build-up to a bout that pitches experience against youth in an unprecedented boxing spectacle.

“I can’t wait for this evening to happen. I just don’t think he’s taking it seriously. I think he believes he’s the young guy and I’m the quasi-retirement child, they may think I’m an easy touch. “[The fans] won’t believe the spectacle that’s going to happen, it’ll be something they’ve never experienced before as far as pain is concerned. “”. Paul has been under fire for agreeing to fight 58 year old Tyson, but told TMZ: “He’s his own boss. He wants to fight me. He told my team, ‘I don’t give a s*** about this. Like, tell Jake I’m still going to rip his head off and knock him the f*** out. And, this just bought him more time.’ Tell Mike Tyson not to fight and to chill and see how that goes.” Next month, Paul is expected to begin as the bookmakers’ favourite in the fight, which will consist of eight two-minute rounds. The fighters will wear 14oz gloves, as opposed to the 8oz or 10oz gloves typically worn by professional fighters. Tyson will also need to pass medical tests before he is given the go-ahead to enter the ring.





