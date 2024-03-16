Legendary boxing heavyweight Mike Tyson has been accused of faking training footage to fool fans ahead of his fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson, 57, will take on Paul, 27, on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will be streamed by Netflix.
However, immediate concerns were raised over Tyson’s health and shape, with the former heavyweight champion being seen in recent years using a support cane, as well as using a wheelchair. But in a bid to reassure boxing fans that he’s heading into his fight with Paul in good shape, Iron Mike is now releasing a series of training videos, showing off his vicious punching power.
Former UFC middleweight championship contender Chael Sonnen isn’t convinced by the footage, though, as aren’t many social media users. “In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first,” Sonnen said on X of Tyson’s pad work with his trainer, where he was seemingly dripping in sweat.
Others have, however, taken a more optimistic approach to Tyson’s newly released footage. “The power is still there the only question is about the stamina,” one fan said on X.
“I am praying you give us one last show Mike… take it to the young buck and show him what a true champion is,” a second added. A third tweeted: “My boy Mike looking good.”
Regardless of the criticism, Tyson is looking forward to stepping back inside the squared circle against 9-1 Paul. “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul,” Tyson said in a statement.
“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”
Paul, who’ll be taking on his dad’s favourite-ever boxer, added: “It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”