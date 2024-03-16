Legendary boxing heavyweight Mike Tyson has been accused of faking training footage to fool fans ahead of his fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson, 57, will take on Paul, 27, on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will be streamed by Netflix.

However, immediate concerns were raised over Tyson’s health and shape, with the former heavyweight champion being seen in recent years using a support cane, as well as using a wheelchair. But in a bid to reassure boxing fans that he’s heading into his fight with Paul in good shape, Iron Mike is now releasing a series of training videos, showing off his vicious punching power.

Former UFC middleweight championship contender Chael Sonnen isn’t convinced by the footage, though, as aren’t many social media users. “In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first,” Sonnen said on X of Tyson’s pad work with his trainer, where he was seemingly dripping in sweat.

Others have, however, taken a more optimistic approach to Tyson’s newly released footage. “The power is still there the only question is about the stamina,” one fan said on X.