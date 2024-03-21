Boxing legend Mike Tyson has made a surprise announcement ahead of his fight with Jake Paul in Texas later this year. The former world heavyweight champion has decided to stop recording his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast’ as he gets ready for the big match at AT&T Stadium.

‘Iron Mike’, as he’s known by his army of fans, will be back in the ring on July 20 to take on social media star Paul in a major come back bout nearly two decades after his retirement. The rules of the fight are still undisclosed but we know that neither man will be wearing headgear and they want it to count as a professional fight.

Now, Tyson has chosen to stop making his podcast, which he started two years ago with co-host Sebastian Joseph-Day as he commits to a gruelling schedule to get ready for the bout. In recent days, ‘Kid Dynamite’ has delighted fans with his enthusiastic training displays – having posted videos of his preparations on social media.

Announcing his decision, he admitted: “Ladies and gentlemen, these are my final recordings of Hotboxin’. I really enjoyed being part of this journey and all of the people that I met, the remarkable people that I met, in interviews. This is my next chapter in life, please enjoy the following social on my website for my next venture. I love you all.”

