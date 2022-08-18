SPORTS
Mike Dean admits he made Anthony Taylor mistake in Chelsea vs Tottenham controversy
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero went unpunished for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair in the lead-up to their equalising goal against Chelsea on Sunday, prompting outrage towards referee Anthony Taylor
Mike Dean has admitted that he was wrong not to instruct referee Anthony Taylor to review Tottenham Hotspur’s controversial late equaliser against Chelsea on the pitch-side VAR monitor.
Harry Kane ‘s 96th-minute goal rescued a 2-2 draw for Tottenham in the all-London clash, heading home from a corner to send the away section wild at Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea were furious after it soon emerged that Spurs’ hard-nosed centre-back, Cristian Romero, had forcefully pulled Marc Cucurella’s hair just seconds before the ball hit the back of the net.
The Blues’ £52.5million signing went down in a heap, but Taylor – who also received flack for not ruling out Tottenham’s contentious first equalising goal earlier in the second half – was this time not given the call by VAR official Dean to review the goal. Now Dean has confessed that he should’ve told his colleague to take a look at the incident between Romero and Cucurella, which would likely have seen Kane’s last-gasp goal ruled out for a foul.
Shedding light on his in-game thought process while working from Stockley Park, Dean explained in a column piece for the Mail : “In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn’t deem it a violent act. I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself.
“The referee on field always has the final say. It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I’ve spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning. It’s disappointing for me as this was one incident in an otherwise very good weekend from our officials. Decisions are debated – that’s the life of a referee.”
Taylor knows all about that, too, as a petition for him never to referee another Chelsea game has garnered over 150,000 signatures. The Premier League have handed kept faith in the Wythenshawe-born official, however, appointing him as the referee for West Ham United’s trip to Brighton on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Dean – who now works solely from Stockley Park after retiring from on-pitch refereeing in May – has been taken off VAR duties for this weekend’s fixtures, although it isn’t clear why. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was left incensed by the decisions against his team during Sunday’s match, which was dubbed ‘the Battle of the Bridge part two’ after the teams’ fiery clash in 2016.
Asked whether Taylor should be prevented from refereeing the Blues again, Tuchel replied: “Maybe it would be better. But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don’t blame him.
“I didn’t see it, but we have people at VAR who check this and then you see it and then how can this not be a free-kick and how can it not be a red card? How?”
Ajax reject Man Utd Utd £67.6m bid for Antony as last throw of the dice fails
Manchester United have had an £80million bid for Ajax forward Antony rejected.
United, who are progressing with a £60million deal to take Real Madrid ’s Brazilian midfielder Casimiro to Old Trafford, lodged an offer with the Amsterdam club after being urged by new boss Erik ten Hag to test their resolve to keep the 22-year-old in Holland.
But Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder – who has replaced Ten Hag at the helm – urged his bosses to turn down the proposal.
The Dutch champions have seen Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez follow Ten Hag to Manchester and have also lost Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Perr Schuurs, Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazaroui this summer.
Schreuder warned Ajax sporting directors Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar that he could not afford to lose Antony – despite United’s bank-busting bid. Ajax have previously managed to persuade defender Jurrien Timber to turn down United’s overtures – and have now rewarded the 21-year-old with a new contract.
Antony, born in Sao Paulo, has won two Dutch titles under Ten Hag and has become Ajax’s main man. He asked the club to allow him to follow Ten Hag to Manchester after United first lodged their interest.
But last week he announced he was happy to stay after scoring his first goal of the season in the 6-1 thrashing of Groningen. Antony has scored 21 in 74 games for Ajax since arriving from Sao Paulo in a £14million deal in February 2020.
He has hit the net twice in nine appearances for Brazil and will be going to the World Cup in the winter. United must now decide whether to test Ajax’s resolve to keep the player by lodging an improved bid.
Ten Hag is desperate for reinforcements after seeing his team beaten by Brighton and Brentford in their first two games of the season. Madrid have accepted their £60million offer for five-time Champions League winner Casimiro.
Ten Hag had made Frenkie De Jong his No 1 target, but the Dutch midfielder is refusing to leave Barcelona until the cash-strapped Catalan club pay him £17million in deferred wages. Casimiro, the 30-year-old midfield enforcer, has accepted United’s £350,000-a-week contract offer but will speak to Real boss Carlo Ancelotti before making his decision over the weekend.
United are also monitoring PSV Eindhoven’s Dutch footballer of the year Cody Gakpo. But Eindhoven will not entertain offers for the £40million-rated forward until they have played Rangers in the second leg of their Champions League play-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player with 14 days left of the summer transfer window, but agent Jorge Mendes is still working to engineer a move, having now contacted Borussia Dortmund
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ to join Borussia Dortmund as his Manchester United exit saga drags on.
The 37-year-old still hopes to find a route out of Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes in just two weeks’ time, but so far agent Jorge Mendes has been unable to engineer a move which suits his megastar client’s desires. Ronaldo is desperate to keep playing in the Champions League and BILD now claim that he’s set his sights on Dortmund.
The German outlet report that Mendes has already offered him to BVB chiefs, but received a discouraging response. Dortmund are said to have have zero intention of bringing Ronaldo to the Westfalenstadion, with his eye-watering wages cited as the primary reasons. That’s despite the Black and Yellows manager Edin Terzic losing star signing Sebastien Haller early in the season after the French striker was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Ronaldo’s keenness to join Dortmund stems from the Bundesliga giants being in the Champions League this term, as the Portuguese superstar looks to consolidate his place as the competition’s all-time goalscorer. Ronaldo sits 15 goals ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi in the history books, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus talisman bagging six in seven games for United last season.
But now the Red Devils will compete in the second-rate Europa League for the upcoming campaign, with new boss Erik ten Hag tasked with returning United to the top. It may take a while, though, and Ronaldo isn’t interested in sticking around for what’s set to be a lengthy rebuilding process.
The Red Devils’ No.7 has featured in both of their Premier League games this season, but multiple reports suggest that his mood around the club’s Carrington training complex has been miserable. As Ten Hag and United officials weigh up whether it’s worth keeping an unhappy Ronaldo for the sake of his goals, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently took to Instagram to declare that the truth about his situation will come out “in a couple of weeks.”
“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” Ronaldo wrote. “The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”
The Independent say that boyhood club Sporting Lisbon have offered to take him back in a homecoming move – but only if the Red Devils tear up his £360,000-a-week contract and allow him to leave for free. A decision on Ronaldo’s future will need to be made soon, though, as transfer deadline day on September 1 is fast approaching.
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
NBA legend Lebron James has achieved legendary status after achieving and breaking a number of records on the court, but now he has broken yet another off of it by becoming the highest-earning player in the history of the sport.
James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018 and has now put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal, with the option for a third year, that will see him earn an eye-watering $97million (£80.5million) per year, according to ESPN.
And this follows up last year’s achievement when he made it onto the list of sports stars to achieve more than $1billion (£829million) in earnings as an active player – the first player in NBA history to do so.
What is LeBron James’ net worth?
Forbes reported back in June that James had officially become a billionaire, something no other NBA player has ever done, and now has a net worth that currently stands at $1bn (£829m), of which his annual salary of around $121.2m (£100.4m) in the past year heavily contributed to.
Starting out with the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2003-10, ‘King James’ was earning an average annual salary of $15m (£12.4m), while the six-year contract he signed with the Miami Heat in 2014 was worth just over $109.8m (£91m), before he re-joined the Cavaliers after four years.
Over the next four years at the Cavaliers, his annual salary increased from $21m (£17m) in 2014 to $33m (£27.3m) by the time he left in 2018. As of this year, it was estimated that the NBA legend netted a staggering $38m (£31.5m) a year at the Lakers, but his new contract will dramatically increase those numbers.
Endorsements and sponsorships
From his playing career alone, James has certainly made enough money to last him beyond retirement, but the income doesn’t stop there. The 37-year-old has made himself quite the entrepreneur outside of his sport, beginning with the 2% stake he bought in Liverpool Football Club for £4.7m as of 2011.
The 6ft 9in titan also became a minor partner in Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owners, last year, while he has signed plenty of endorsement contracts in the past with companies such as Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre, McDonald’s and most notably Nike – signing a contract with the sportswear company worth $90m (£74.6m).
Over the last year, endorsements, memorabilia and appearances helped James to net around $65m (£53.8m) and the basketball star has not held back in feeding this money into investments and his own businesses.
Assets
The Springhill Company is James’ biggest asset, which he runs with his business partner and childhood friend, Maverick Carter, and is the company’s largest shareholder, with his stake estimated to be at the $300m (£248.7m) mark.
The real estate game also provides the American with $10m (£8.2m) worth of properties, while the sports nutrition company, Ladder, which he formed with Arnold Schwarzenegger, was bought by Beachbody for $28m (£23.2m) in stock in 2020.
James has made more from endorsements and business acquisitions than his basketball career so far, so it’s safe to say that retirement will certainly be treating the NBA star well once he eventually makes the decision to call it a day.
