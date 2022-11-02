Migos record label says a ‘stray bullet’ killed rapper Takeoff

Rap group Migos’ record label issued a statement following the untimely death of member Takeoff.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” Quality Control’s statement began.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The label’s message concluded by asking to respect the late rapper’s family and friends as they process their “monumental loss.”

Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while at a bowling alley in Houston with fellow Migos rapper Quavo, who is also his uncle.

Houston Police confirmed Takeoff’s death at age 28 in a press conference hours later, informing viewers that they believe the suspect(s) were guests at the private party that Takeoff and Quavo attended at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston Monday night.

Sgt. Arrington, the lead detective on the case, also confirmed that a disagreement was behind the fatal shooting. A reason for the argument was not given, but it had been previously reported that it had to do with a game of dice.

The police also confirmed that the killer was still on the loose.

Sgt. Arrington also shared during the press conference that there were two other individuals who drove themselves to nearby hospitals to treat “non-life-threatening injuries.” They were a 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female.

“Both of them are going to be OK,” he added.

Prior to the press conference, footage of the shooting’s aftermath surfaced online all over Twitter. In the devastating video, Quavo could be seen trying to take care of Takeoff, who appeared lifeless and bloodied on the floor. Quavo then began screaming for help.