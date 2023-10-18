Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo tender deep apology to Wumi Toriola

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her movie producer husband, Afeez Owo have tendered an apology to their colleague, Wumi Toriola over an expensive mistake.

On Tuesday, Wumi Toriola trended on social media after a video of her changing wigs while acting in the same scene made rounds online.

In the viral clip, Wumi Toriola was seen confronting her partner, when the unexpected happened. The movie star’s wig was changed while she was still acting in the same scene.

The video which made rounds, sparked mixed reactions as many mocked the continuity manager and director for the error, while others poked fun at the actress.

Taking to their Instagram story, Mide Martins and Afeez Owo, who were the producers of the movie, tendered an apology to Wumi Toriola.

In a joint statement, they noted how it was an expensive error from the production crew at the editing stage.

“Our sincere apology to actress, Wumi Toriola for the error made by our editor in the movie: Ija.

“Our attention has been drawn to the inconsistency in the wig/props used in one of the scenes involving “Actress Wunmi Toriola” in our latest movie IJA. We would like to state categorically that the error was not from Wunmi Toriola at all.

Rather it was an expensive mistake from the post-production crew at the editing stage. (The Editor)

Our sincere apologies to the thespian in question Wunmi Toriola @wumitoriola and all fans out there.

We appreciate your feedback, as this will help to keep us on our toes always, knowing that our viewers demand the best from us.

Thank you”.

In other news, just a few days back, Wumi Toriola had a lot to lay off her chest as she called out Production Managers in the Yoruba movie industry.

She stated that it’s only in the Yoruba movie industry, PM gives nonchalant attitudes to the cast and crew, as she urged her colleagues not to wait for feeding allowance from production managers before they eat, as they would only incur ulcers.

Wumi Toriola who seemed to have experienced a bitter experience on a movie set, stated that it’s only her who can explain how her body is feeling, as she called out a certain production manager.

Also, the Yoruba actress called out producers over the kind of roles she had been acting in movies. While promoting one of her movies, the mother of one decried the rate of violent roles she had been given to act and how it may affect her search for love.