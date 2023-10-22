A group under the aegis of Middle Belt Patriots has warned controversial Northern Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi against making further inflammatory statements capable of setting the country on fire.

The National Secretary of the group, Patrick Anum stated this on Friday in a press statement made available to the journalists in Makurdi, Benue State.

Anum described the Facebook post made by Gumi where he called the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike a demon as uncalled for and unwarranted.

The statement read, “It is our firm conviction that the recent allegations and machinations orchestrated by certain members of the Arewa clergy are not only baseless but also divisive, with the potential to sow discord and disharmony among the diverse people of Nigeria.”

He further went on to comment on Gumi’s reaction to the nomination of General Christoper Musa.

“We must remember that this was the same tactic used against the Chief of Defense staff, Major General CG Musa earlier in the year by some Arewa clerics to incite violence after his appointment and the same divisive tactics were also deployed against the late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State.

“We wish to remind Nigerians of how similar animosity preceded the killing of Patrick Yakowa when he assumed office as Kaduna State governor. We have cause to fear for the safety of the FCT Minister, as we call on the relevant authorities to arrest the peddlers of these hate and divisive sermons.

Furthermore, the group stated that with regard to the position of FCT Minister, it is its firm belief that any qualified and well-meaning Nigerian should have the opportunity to serve in the position.

“The FCT is not an exclusive property of anybody and the position of minister should not be restricted to individuals from any specific region or religion!” the group said.

It also reminded Gumi and his cohorts that it is important to note that the FCT, geographically situated in the Middle Belt, is distinct from the northern region, and its natives have a unique cultural and historical identity peculiar to them only.

According to the group, the FCT natives have a rich heritage that deserves recognition and respect, stating that some Arewa clerics’ claim that they possess ownership of the FCT is an attempt to erase the rich history, diverse cultures, and traditional heritage of the FCT natives.

The statement said such assertions should be rejected.

“We urge all Nigerians to reject divisive tactics and seek the truth through credible, impartial sources. Upholding the values of truth and fairness is essential for creating an environment conducive to the flourishing of democracy and the well-being of all citizens!” it said.

It urged Wike to remain a committed leader, fully dedicated to the betterment of the FCT and Nigeria at large and that Nigeria is a big country for some small elements to think they can distort the well-being of the country including the FCT.

Anum also said that from his distinguished position, particularly on the grounds cited by elements of Northern extraction, which the group finds to be without merit, if any considerations are to be entertained at all, they should align with efforts such as the FCT Resettlement, Integration, and Development Commission, proposed by Hon. Zaphania Jisalo in 2016.