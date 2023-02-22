in NEWS

Mid-term break in Lagos schools begins February 24

129 Views

Lagos schools begins mid-term break February 24
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Public and private schools in Lagos State are to observe the mid-term break for the 2022/2023 second-term academic session from February 24.

Abiola Seriki Ayeni, the Director General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The directive follows a revised standard timetable approved by the Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo.

Ayeni said the lockdown will begin on Friday, February 2 and will apply to all public and private schools in the state.

“This compliance is mandatory for all schools below tertiary level, while emergency preparedness and safety precautions should be in place,” he said.

The holiday ends on March 3, while school resumes on March 6; boarding school students are to return on March 5.

The statement advised schools and parents to follow government social media handles for up-to-date information.

The federal and state governments have made altercations to academic schedules due to the February and March 11 elections.

 

Summary
Mid-term break in Lagos schools begins February 24
Article Name
Mid-term break in Lagos schools begins February 24
Description
Public and private schools in Lagos State are to observe the mid-term break for the 2022/2023 second-term academic session from February 24.
Author
Publisher Name
NewsDay Nigeria
Spread the love

Written by Ganiyu Hamzat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AIG , four Commissioners of Police deployed for election duty in Rivers State