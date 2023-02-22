Mid-term break in Lagos schools begins February 24

Public and private schools in Lagos State are to observe the mid-term break for the 2022/2023 second-term academic session from February 24.

Abiola Seriki Ayeni, the Director General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The directive follows a revised standard timetable approved by the Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo.

Ayeni said the lockdown will begin on Friday, February 2 and will apply to all public and private schools in the state.

“This compliance is mandatory for all schools below tertiary level, while emergency preparedness and safety precautions should be in place,” he said.

The holiday ends on March 3, while school resumes on March 6; boarding school students are to return on March 5.

The statement advised schools and parents to follow government social media handles for up-to-date information.

The federal and state governments have made altercations to academic schedules due to the February and March 11 elections.

