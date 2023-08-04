Friday, August 4, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESMichelle Obama pays moving tribute to family Chef Tafari who drowned
CELEBRITIES

Michelle Obama pays moving tribute to family Chef Tafari who drowned

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Michelle Obama pays moving tribute to family Chef Tafari who drowned

Former US Frist Lady Michelle Obama has sent a moving a moving tribute in honour of Tafari Campbell, a former White House sou chef who became Barack Obama’s personal chef.

The Obamas had described Tafari as a wonderful man shortly after getting the heartbreaking news that he had drowned.

Taking to her Facebook timeline on Thursday, August 3, Michelle described the deceased as her friend, admitting that the emptiness his demise had caused could not be filled.

She encouraged herself to be strong and vowed to continue living and honour Tafari’s legacy in the best way that she could do it.

“I will miss my friend, Tafari…the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible. Rest in peace, my brother,” Michelle posted, igniting reactions of sympathy from her Facebook followers.

Tafari’s cause of death

Tafari died on Monday, July 24, in a paddle boarding accident.
The accident took place near the Obamas’ Katama estate situated in Martha’s Vineyard Island.
The 45-year-old from Dumfries in Virginia was recovered by divers from a pond situated at Edgartown Great Road early Monday.
Previous article
FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team
Next article
Fans praise Segun Ogungbe’s first wife, Atinuke for standing by him over the years (Video)
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network