Michelle Obama pays moving tribute to family Chef Tafari who drowned

Former US Frist Lady Michelle Obama has sent a moving a moving tribute in honour of Tafari Campbell, a former White House sou chef who became Barack Obama’s personal chef.

The Obamas had described Tafari as a wonderful man shortly after getting the heartbreaking news that he had drowned.

Taking to her Facebook timeline on Thursday, August 3, Michelle described the deceased as her friend, admitting that the emptiness his demise had caused could not be filled.

She encouraged herself to be strong and vowed to continue living and honour Tafari’s legacy in the best way that she could do it.

“I will miss my friend, Tafari…the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible. Rest in peace, my brother,” Michelle posted, igniting reactions of sympathy from her Facebook followers.