CELEBRITIES
Michelle Keegan drives fans wild with sensational bikini shot as she paddles in the sea
Michelle Keegan left her fans drooling when she shared a sizzling photograph of herself posing in a bikini on a beach in a sun-soaked social media post.
The 34-year-old had her mind on holidays as she lazed around at home over the weekend dreaming of sun, sea and sunshine.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former soap actress showed off her incredibly toned figure as she relived a recent exotic winter sun escape.
Michelle wore a tan coloured two piece in the snap which showed her seeking refuge from the sunshine underneath a pier while in an exotic location.
Sharing the snap on her main feed, the star wrote: “Body at home this morning still in PJs but my mind is here.”
Fans were thrilled by the image – which showed the TV star with her toes in the waves at the shoreline.
One follower gushed in the comments section of Michelle’s post: “I mean what can I say, she is just perfection.”
Another typed: “Oh wow this place looks like heaven no wonder your mind is there.”
While a further fan branded Michelle: “Fittest woman in world.”
Michelle and her reality star husband Mark Wright, 35, recently enjoyed a winter break to Turks and Caicos where they shared videos and photos of themselves on the beach and on luxury boats in the Bahamas island.
Back in February, Michelle shared snaps from the trip – which she hinted had been a freebie.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian accused of forgetting to photoshop in her belly button
Kim Kardashian has yet again been accused of a photoshop fail with people claiming she had edited her waist in a series of poolside shots.
The 41-year-old fashionista was called out over the three Instagram images that she posted on Sunday night, along with the caption “Sunday in my @skims.”
Kim was seen with her arms raised above her head on every picture, dressed in a sports bra from her Skims range and some oversized jogging bottoms.
But it was her midriff that drew the greatest attention, especially the apparent absence of, or curious position of, her belly button. Initially, the early Instagram comments were all focusing on how “stunning”, “lovely” and “beautiful” Kim looked, but one poster then said: “You forgot to leave in your belly button.” In response, another follower asked: “Skin looks weird too. Right?”
More and more Instagram users then began to see the photos in a different light with one querying: “Something is off about the second pic or is it just me?” Two fans did, however, quickly jump to Kim’s defence, responding: “Just you.”
The sceptical remarks continued, though, with one person saying: “You can see where you photoshopped your waist” and another adding: “Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited.” Kim shared the pictures with her 304 million followers and, within four hours of them being posted, they had attracted more than two million likes.
This is not the first occasion in recent times that Kim has been accused of photoshopping images of herself.
Earlier this month, during a Skims promotional campaign, that also featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel, social media cynics argued that her hips and thighs had been manipulated to make her look slimmer and curvier.
One critique wrote: “Not only can’t people use critical thinking skills, they certainly don’t possess observational skills. These ladies are lovely, but if you think for a second these aren’t photoshopped (or anything else to mimic perfection), then, the photographic anomalies are obvious! (K’s hip.)”
The doubters also came out in force in February when Kim was accused of accentuating her waist again, arguing that a distorted piece of gym equipment behind her proved she had touched up the image.
Following the backlash, however, Kim did take to Instagram Stories to share a new photo of herself sitting on the piece of gym equipment which included a chair that did have an indented design.
In January, meanwhile, she faced more accusations over a picture that the naysayers argued had been photoshopped to make her face look thinner or to plump up her hair. They pointed to an apparently warped phone as evidence that the image had been doctored.
CELEBRITIES
Piers Morgan and Caitlyn Jenner in social media spat over Donald Trump interview
Piers Morgan has become embroiled in a war of words with Caitlyn Jenner on social media following the teaser clip for the former Good Morning Britain host’s interview with Donald Trump.
In the trailer, the presenter, 56, seemingly upset the former president, 75, with Trump seen storming off after over the discussion topics.
Morgan has since revealed that he had “never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence”, as he opened up about the chat.
But the clip infuriated former Olympian Jenner, 72, so much that she decided to cancel her own interview with the controversial Brit.
And her blast led to an intense back and forth with Morgan on Twitter on Thursday.
Jenner started by quote tweeting another user’s views on the upcoming interview and wrote: “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,’ @TayFromCA… couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today.”
Morgan quickly replied, slamming the star for the “cancel culture” comments as he asked her to watch the whole discussion before acting hastily.
He responded by quoting her tweet and saying: “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”
That was far from the end of it and throughout Thursday the pair sent several replies to each other.
Jenner’s response began: “This isn’t about cancel culture, @piersmorgan. It’s about your desire to be relevant at other peoples expense, by entirely misrepresenting interviews based on hatchet job editing for clicks.
“What you did to Trump would make any public figure think twice about coming on your show.”
Morgan bit back: “You haven’t seen the interview, nobody has because it hasn’t aired yet. If you watch it and feel the same way, fine. If you don’t, come on the show.”
Earlier in the day Jenner had labelled Morgan “pathetic” and urged the Trump organisation to expose him, saying she would “never do his show again”.
When a fan tried to say Jenner hadn’t been invited to take part in the show she hit out saying: “I was not only invited – I was paid to be on his show in the past (multiple times) and was being paid to be on it again, this Wednesday, for 10 minutes…
“You have no idea what you are talking about @piersmorgan has shown how unprofessional he is today.”
Morgan seemed to be revelling in all the spats on social media and went as far as telling the former president to “take a chill pill” after a second statement was released.
He goaded Trump, tweeting: “We haven’t even aired it yet, and he’s already released two furious statements… about a PROMO?!
“Take a chill pull, Mr President – it’s a great interview, even if you did lose your rag a bit.”
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted
Black Chyna broke down in tears in court on Thursday morning, as she recalled the time ex Rob Kardashian shared explicit photos of her body on social media.
The mum-of-two, 33, filed a revenge porn restraining order against her ex-fiancé and father of her five-year-old daughter Dream in July 2017.
Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner appeared in court on Monday, after having a $100million lawsuit filed against them by Blac Chyna for defamation and other allegations.
During the fourth day of the case, the Kardashian-Jenner family lawyer Michael Rhodes cross-examined Chyna – real name Angela White – and questioned whether the star filed the restraining order in order to gain publicity.
“Did you publicly announce you were coming to court to file a restraining order?” Rhodes put to Chyna in the Los Angeles courtroom.
“Was the press release done with your approval? … Did you not go on GMA [Good Morning America] the next day?”
Tearfully, the star replied: “My pictures were blasted to the entire world. Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. So I’m just supposed to allow Rob post this on the internet … that’s OK, right?”
Rob, now 35, was banned from Instagram after he posted multiple naked photos and videos of his former partner in July 2017.
Following his account being suspended, the dad-of-one shared the explicit images on his Twitter account.
Speaking at the time, Chyna’s then-lawyer Lisa Bloom said: “Revenge porn is a crime, almost always designed to humiliate a woman.”
Rob is still banned from having a personal Instagram account, but a verified page, robkardashianofficial, currently has over 2million followers.
“Robert Kardashian does not post to this account. Account is run by Jenner Communications,” the bio of the account reads.
Chyna is currently battling it out against Rob’s famous family as she claimed the group were responsible for her show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled.
The KUWTK spinoff, named Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it got axed by the US E! network.
However, Rob’s lawyer claimed that the couple’s split led to the show’s cancellation.
The court case will determine if Chyna has reasonable cause to receive a payout for the missed opportunity of a season two of her reality show.
The Kardashians have denied all the claims Chyna has made.
On Monday night – after the first day of court – Chyna’s mother took to Instagram Live to claim the Kardashian-Jenner family “looked dead” and compare matriarch Kris to a character from the horror movie Saw.
“Kris old, decrepit shorty look like… y’all seen that motherf***ing thing that be on the tricycle, Saw? The little man on the tricycle on the movie Saw? She looked…. it look like they dead,” Tokyo Toni declared during her Instagram Live.
Tokyo’s rant was addressed in court on Tuesday morning, with the judge ruling Tokyo is no longer welcome in the courtroom.
Latest News
- 2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5
- Nkechi Blessing confronts ‘thug trying to disrupt movie set’
- Kim Kardashian accused of forgetting to photoshop in her belly button
- Michelle Keegan drives fans wild with sensational bikini shot as she paddles in the sea
- EPL: Xavi speaks on Frenkie de Jong joining Manchester United
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi buried
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 best sex tips to be great in bed
-
BUSINESS3 hours ago
Twitter is taking another look at Musk takeover bid, source says
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Bala Mohammed attend Aisha Buhari’s iftar for presidential aspirants
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Fintech giant Stripe jumps into crypto with a feature that lets Twitter users get paid in stablecoin
-
NEWS1 day ago
Atiku, Wike shun Aisha Buhari’s dinner
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Reasons why cheating partners stay married