Michael, Peace, Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show

Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene, Peace Ogor and Tega Offiong Dominic-Ajeboh, popularly known as Tega have been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes House after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.

The trio were nominated for possible eviction with twelve other housemates.

Michael, had won a sum of N2.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai by gaining the highest points in a Pepsi task.

Peace emerged first runner up earning her N1.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. She also won the Eva Soap task with the grand prize of N250,000.

Tega is a 29-year-old business owner and hails from Cross River.

She was the only married female housemate in this year’s show.

Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.