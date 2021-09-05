ENTERTAINMENT
Michael, Peace, Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show
Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene, Peace Ogor and Tega Offiong Dominic-Ajeboh, popularly known as Tega have been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes House after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.
The trio were nominated for possible eviction with twelve other housemates.
Michael, had won a sum of N2.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai by gaining the highest points in a Pepsi task.
Peace emerged first runner up earning her N1.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. She also won the Eva Soap task with the grand prize of N250,000.
Tega is a 29-year-old business owner and hails from Cross River.
She was the only married female housemate in this year’s show.
Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.
Boma evicted from #BBNaija Show
Boma Martins Akpore popularly known as Boma has been evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.
His eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the third BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Sunday Live eviction show on Sunday.
The 34-year-old ex-footballer and model engaged in a heated confrontation with Angel on Thursday — days after they shared a passionate kiss.
Adekunle Gold features Davido in new single, high
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold popularly known as AG Baby has released a new single dubbed ‘High’, featuring award winning ‘Gobe’ crooner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The ‘Sinner’ crooner made this known via his Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday.
“HIGH feat @davido out now nationwide
Produced by pheelzmrproducer
Mixed/Mastered by vtekdawesome”
Before the release of High, AG Baby made a post about forgetting ones worries, being grateful and living life on a ‘High’.
“I wanted to write a song about something that made you forget your worries. This came with ease as most things do when you are grateful for life and living it on a high.”
Announcing the collaboration, AG Baby wrote; “5 years after!” and Davido responded: “@adekunleGOLD LETS GIVE THEM.”
“High” serves as the singer’s third official single for 2021, following the release of his previous single, “Sinner”.
Adekunle has released his first single for 2021 and it is titled “It is What it is”. The track centres on people focusing on what is beneficial to them.
He gained widespread attention after releasing his 2015 hit single “Sade”, a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.
In 2015, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album, Gold, which debuted at number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.
Inside Bobrisky’s star-studded 30th birthday party
Nigerian internet celebrity and cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31, 2021.
Although she had announced that the birthday party will be held in Dubai, the event was, however, held in Lagos on Tuesday.
She claimed she spent over N500 million on the birthday party.
The last time she did her birthday in Lagos in 2019, police shut down the event for disturbing public peace.
This year’s event, however, went peacefully.
Celebrities that attended the event included Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus , former BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke among others.
Popular musician and King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde entertained guests.
See photos from the event:
