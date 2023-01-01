Michael Owen tips Chelsea to sign Declan Rice

Michael Owen expects Chelsea to sign England World Cup star Declan Rice but says Graham Potter should focus on bringing a new striker to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have only scored 19 goals in 15 league games this season and remain just eighth in the Premier League despite their recent win over Bournemouth.

Blues record signing Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan, while former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has flattered to deceive following his deadline-day move from Barcelona last summer.

Ex-England striker Owen has urged Chelsea to sign a new striker in January and has predicted the Blues will ‘spend plenty’ over the next two transfer windows, also bringing West Ham midfielder Rice to the club.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Rice, who West Ham are reportedly resigned to losing at the end of the season.

‘Chelsea have not really had a centre-forward for a while,’ Owen said on Premier League Productions. ‘It’s often said in the footballing circles that the centre forward spot – that number nine for Chelsea – is a graveyard position.

‘It’s been a difficult one to fill since Didier Drogba many, many years ago. There’s been some incredible, expensive signings in that Chelsea team and not many have hit it off, [Romelu] Lukaku probably being the latest one.

‘So now, despite all the hundreds of millions they’ve spent, they are not even playing with a striker.

‘In fact, they’ve hardly even got a striker at the club and the only striker they really have is injured [Armando Broja], and he was on loan at Southampton last year.

‘I think if you had to say one position they need to strengthen, then it would probably be a centre forward. But I can see them spending plenty, I could see them buying Declan Rice in the summer.’

West Ham boss David Moyes, meanwhile, has ruled out the chances of Rice leaving east London during the upcoming winter window.

‘There will be no chance Declan Rice leaves in this window,’ Moyes said ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash against Brentford, which they lost 2-0.