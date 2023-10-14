Michael Caine says he’s retiring from acting … again.

The “Dark Knight” star, 90, revealed on BBC Radio 4’s Today show Friday that he is officially hanging up his hat following the release of his latest movie “The Great Escaper.”

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well I am now,” he said.

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews… What am I going to do that will beat this?”

Caine added that the lessened chances of landing new roles due to his age played a part in his decision.

“The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” he continued.

“They’re not going to be the lead. You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

Before filming his latest movie inspired by the true events of a World War II veteran, Caine had turned down three other roles.

Ahead of its release on Oct. 6, the UK native hinted he wouldn’t be returning back to the big screen.

“I sort of am retired now,” he told The Telegraph last month. “I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that.”

The Oscar winner previously talked about leaving the big screen back in 2021. At the time, he claimed the film “Best Sellers” would be his last one.

“I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can’t walk very well. There aren’t exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88,” he revealed on BBC Radio show Kermode.

Caine’s acting career goes back to the 1950s when he made his movie debut on the set of “A Hill in Korea.”

He went on to earn himself six Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for “Hannah and Her Sisters” and 1999 for “The Cider House Rules.”

Canine also starred in huge blockbusters such as, “Miss Congeniality,” “Interstellar,” and Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

The English actor appears to be enjoying his time off as he was spotted vacationing in Barbados with his wife, Shakira Caine, earlier this year.