



Iconic boxing announcer Michael Buffer incorrectly read out Oleksandr Usyk’s weight at the official weigh-in ahead of the Ukrainian’s blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury. Fury and Usyk are set to finally meet in Riyadh, with their bout to determine the first world undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

On Friday at the official weigh-in, Fury shoved Usyk in the chest as tensions boiled over and the pair had to be separated by security. Fury came in at 18st 7lb, his lightest weight in over four years while Usyk was originally weighed in at a career-heavy 16st 6lb. However, it appears Buffer was wrong as he signaled the weight. Usyk actually came in at 223.19lb, not the announced 233.5lb – which is 10lb lighter. Buffer misheard what the officials had said after Usyk took to the scales in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Instead, Usyk weighed in at 223lb, narrowly edging his career-high of 221lb – a weight he beat Anthony Joshua at twice, in 2021 and 2022, as well as Daniel Dubois in 2023.

It is a risky game plan for Usyk, as a heavier weight may prove detrimental to his impressive speed and work rate. Usyk is the former undisputed cruiserweight champion – becoming the first boxer in the division to hold all four major titles – and his smaller size among heavyweights has proved to help him thanks to his speed. Unlike Usyk, Fury is lighter than he was in previous bouts. He is 15.7lb lighter than he was in October when the Gypsy King scored a narrow decision win over Francis Ngannou at his career-heaviest weight. Many fans believe Fury was lucky to have not lost to Ngannou in the split decision, so it will be interesting to see if this significant weight drop will impede his performance or improve it. The 35-year-old does have a knack for elevating his game in the biggest moments and he will have to do just that against Usyk with the combat sports world watching on.

Fury is defending the WBC heavyweight title against Usyk, who is placing the unified belts on the line. Both men are unbeaten, with Fury boasting a 34-0-1 record while Usyk is 21-0. The rivals were separated on Friday as the weigh-in sharply descended into chaos. Ever the antagonist, Fury leaned his head into Usyk during the weigh-in before shoving him back to spark a brawl between the two sides on stage. “I’m going to knock him right out,” Fury declared. “I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out. They [his team] can all get it if they want it.” Fury and Usyk face off on Saturday 18th May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





