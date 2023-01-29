Michael B. Jordan using dating app after Lori Harvey split

Michael B. Jordan is single and ready to mingle.

The “Black Panther” star, 35, addressed his highly publicized split from Lori Harvey while hosting “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend – and admitted he’s now on the dating app Raya.

The hunky actor told the story during his opening monologue as he reflected on directing his first feature film, “Creed lll.”

“But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup,” he explained, referencing his split from Steve Harvey’s daughter, 26, last June.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’”

“SNL” cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson then joined him on stage, each shooting their shot with the former Sexiest Man Alive.

“I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on,” Nwodim, who donned a frilly wedding dress, exclaimed.

“Oh my God, Is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now then, huh?”

“That’s not how that works,” Jordan shot back, with Nwodim quipping back, “Aww, our first fight. Makeup sex?”

Jordan and Harvey first started dating in fall 2020. They called it quits after less than two years together.

The model’s “Family Feud” host father confirmed the pair broke up on his morning radio show last summer.

“Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” he said at the time, implying that the relationship ended amicably.

“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”

The TV host, 66, hinted that the pressure of being in the public eye may have contributed to the couple’s demise.

“He’s still a cool guy, you know, from what I know,” he said of Jordan. “It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

As for Lori, she recently celebrated her 26th birthday with a star-studded bash in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier this month. The model was most recently linked to British actor Damson Idris.