Micah Richards was quizzed by Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer about the incident involving Roy Keane and a fan at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but could not comment on what happened in north London.

A brief clip emerged on social media on Sunday of Richards physically confronting a man at Arsenal’s stadium during their 3-1 win over Manchester United.

Richards’ Sky Sports colleague Keane is seen behind him in the footage, which was taken shortly before the end of the match.

A 42-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault, with Keane allegedly headbutted during the match by a fan.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police on Monday afternoon said: ‘Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted.

‘On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.’

Richards recorded The Rest Is Football podcast with Lineker and Shearer on Monday and unsurprisingly the incident came up in conversation, although the former Manchester City star could not add any details.

‘Oh my word. Gary, I’m not allowed to talk about it,’ said Richards when the subject arose.

Lineker asked: ‘‘Because it’s under police investigation?’ Richards replied: ‘Exactly that. But when I am allowed to talk about it, The Rest Is Football will get it first.’

Shearer quipped: ‘I think the common opinion is: don’t f**k with Big Meeks!’