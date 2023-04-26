Mia Khalifa flaunts curves in ‘best t*ts on Instagram’ t-shirt

Mia Khalifa made a bold social media claim as she went out in Miami wearing a t-shirt declaring she had the “best t*ts on Instagram”.

The former porn star dropped a string of pics from Florida to her 27.6million Instagram followers, captioning the post “big ttee healer energy” followed by several spiritual emojis.

The 30-year-old is wearing the top in several of the 10 pics uploaded, including a saucy snap where she flings her head back and shows off her toned mid-riff while posing.

The provocative top led to a number of supportive comments from Mia’s legion of fans, with one writing: “Cannot, will not, shall not disagree with the tee.”

A second quipped: “Where’s the lie?” While a third added: “Yes, Yes Indeed I truly agree!!”

Among the other snaps shared are three where Mia is wearing a high-rise bright yellow top – showing off plenty of underboob – paired with Tommy Hilfiger shorts.

She also included photos of her enjoying caviar, holding a lit roll-up in a car and browsing books titled ‘The B*tch’ and ‘The Idiot’.

Earlier this week Mia looked unrecognisable in an adorable throwback snap that she posted on her social media of herself when she was just a little girl.

The influencer — who was raised a Catholic in Lebanon — posted a picture of herself on Twitter right after her first Holy Communion, wearing her beautiful dress and holding her flowers.