Wednesday, April 26, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESSHOWBIZMia Khalifa flaunts curves in 'best t*ts on Instagram' t-shirt
SHOWBIZ

Mia Khalifa flaunts curves in ‘best t*ts on Instagram’ t-shirt

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Mia Khalifa flaunts curves in 'best t*ts on Instagram' t-shirt
Mia Khalifa made a bold claim about her assets on Instagram

Mia Khalifa made a bold social media claim as she went out in Miami wearing a t-shirt declaring she had the “best t*ts on Instagram”.

The former porn star dropped a string of pics from Florida to her 27.6million Instagram followers, captioning the post “big ttee healer energy” followed by several spiritual emojis.

The 30-year-old is wearing the top in several of the 10 pics uploaded, including a saucy snap where she flings her head back and shows off her toned mid-riff while posing.

 

The provocative top led to a number of supportive comments from Mia’s legion of fans, with one writing: “Cannot, will not, shall not disagree with the tee.”

A second quipped: “Where’s the lie?” While a third added: “Yes, Yes Indeed I truly agree!!”

Among the other snaps shared are three where Mia is wearing a high-rise bright yellow top – showing off plenty of underboob – paired with Tommy Hilfiger shorts.

She also included photos of her enjoying caviar, holding a lit roll-up in a car and browsing books titled ‘The B*tch’ and ‘The Idiot’.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week Mia looked unrecognisable in an adorable throwback snap that she posted on her social media of herself when she was just a little girl.

The influencer — who was raised a Catholic in Lebanon — posted a picture of herself on Twitter right after her first Holy Communion, wearing her beautiful dress and holding her flowers.

Previous article
Evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan begins today as FG releases N150m, hires 40 buses
Next article
Rhian Sugden wows in see -through lingerie as she proudly showoff her body
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network