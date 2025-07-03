



Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has been arrested just days after his humiliating defeat to Jake Paul. The former WBC middleweight world champion looked a shadow of his former self in California on Saturday, and was unanimously out-pointed by the YouTuber. Less than a week after his feeble pay-per-view defeat, the Mexican has been detained by the ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Homeland Security confirmed his arrest on Thursday night for multiple alleged offences. They’ve now released a statement on social media confirming why the boxer had been tracked down by police.

On X, @DHSgov said: “On July 2, ICE arrested Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States. “This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organised crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives.”

The organisation also underlined that the former boxer would not be given preferential treatment due to his status as an ex-world champion. They also sent a warning to other individuals and groups alleged to be breaking the law. “Under President Trump, NO ONE is above the law—including world-famous athletes,” they wrote. “Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Chavez Jr, son of former three-weight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, has fought 63 times professionally. Speaking on the arrest, ICE assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticised authorities for previously allowing him back into America. “This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE,” she said. “It is shocking that the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose not to prioritise his removal and let him leave and come back into our country.”





