



Mexican boxer Pedro Antonio ‘Tony’ Rodriguez has tragically passed away at the age of 37 after being discovered in his hotel room on Sunday morning. The super-bantamweight fighter had suffered defeat in a bout on Saturday evening. Born in Durango, Mexico, Rodriguez competed in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend at the American Royal Palace. The bout, dubbed the ‘Brawl in the Barrio,’ was sanctioned by the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission and coordinated by Del Sol Boxing Promotions. Rodriguez, aged 37, faced off against Phillip Vela, known as the Sin City Sicilian, who boasted a 3-0 record going into the fight and emerged triumphant via unanimous decision after six rounds on Saturday. As reported by Marca, Rodriguez, an employee of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), returned to his hotel room post-fight with plans to join other fighters from the card for dinner.

However, he never made it to the hotel lobby. His body was found on Sunday morning when hotel staff entered his room after he failed to appear for transport to the airport. The circumstances surrounding his untimely death are currently under investigation by the police, with the cause yet to be determined. Arizona authorities have not released an official report regarding the cause of death, and it remains unknown whether there is any link to the fight or any pre-existing medical condition. Karla Valenzuela, the fighter’s wife, has courageously spoken out following the tragic event, hinting that a hit from the bout might have led to her husband’s death, as she stated: “He called me when his fight ended. Even when the show was over and he left for the hotel, he talked to me, he made a video call.

“He told me that he was going out to buy dinner and that he was coming back because at 3:30 in the morning, they were going to pick them up to take them to the airport, that was the only thing I talked to him about. “I don’t know what really happened: some kind of blow. I don’t know what happened. I am also confused. We have to wait until tomorrow to see what the report says.” Vela, who squared off against Rodriguez shortly before his passing, expressed his sorrow on Instagram, stating: “Truly heartbroken to find out this news. Thankful to have shared the ring with Pedro for six rounds. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest easy, champion.” Del Sol Boxing Promotions also extended their condolences, sharing: “The Del Sol Boxing family is heartbroken at the death of Pedro Antonio Rodriguez. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones. Out of respect for his family, please join us in waiting for the local authorities to complete their work and investigation.”





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!