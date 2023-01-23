Methodist Church enthrones first female Bishop in Nigeria

The Methodist Church Nigeria has enthroned Rt. Rev. Nkechi Nwosu as the first female bishop of the church in the country.

Nwosu was enthroned on Sunday by His Grace, Most Rev Dr. Joseph Nnonah, Archbishop of Kaduna, at the Christ Methodist Cathedral in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The new bishop, in a brief chat with rporters, said: “God is using what has happened in the Methodist Church, Nigeria, to tell the whole world that the time to release women to fulfill their destiny has come.”

The new bishop said women and men need to cooperate to achieve the mandate of God.

“God knew that creating only Adam, He would not be able to bring his heart’s desire. So, He had to make the woman to complement him.

So, for the word of God to reach to the end of the world, ‘man must put their hands together to serve God’, irrespective of gender, because God is a spirit.

“He is not a flesh. The flesh we are seeing is just for our comfort, as He said that everybody who believes in Him and is led by the spirit of God is the son of God.

“And so, every child of God who is born again and dwells in the Holy Spirit is a son of God.

“And when men or women of God in charge of denominations understand this, I believe we will conquer more for the Lord than what we have done,” she said.

On the forthcoming general election, Nwosu urged fellow Nigerians to listen to the voice of God who knows the best leader for the country at this moment.

The bishop said God gave Nigerians conscience and power, adding that the people’s power in any election is in the Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“We must all go out there and agree with God, listen to the spirit of God and do what God said we should do.

“Do that so that God will use us and anybody He wants to put on that seat to restore Nigeria to a place of pride in Africa, and the world,” she added.

Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Uche, during whose tenure Nwosu was elected bishop, said God made all humans equal.

Uche said Jesus Christ elevated the position of women by being born of a woman.

“So, I believe there is no difference between a man and woman. After all, in Hebrew language, a man is a he-man and a woman is she-man. So, we are all men.

“And moreover, in Methodist Church, we taught that people who have reached menopause, who are no longer childbearing can hold responsible office in the church, because they have the capacity.

“They have the ability, they are meticulous, resourceful and spiritual.

“So, we decided that we should have in Methodist Bishop a woman and I know that some time ago, the President of the British Church was a woman from Ireland,” he said.

Nwosu will serve as Bishop of Jos Diocese.