Messi’s Qatar hotel room to be converted into museum

Qatar University has announced they will convert the hotel room where Argentina captain Lionel Messi lodged in during the 2022 World Cup into a mini museum.

The room, which was reportedly shared with Messi’s lifelong friend and former colleague Sergio Aguero towards the end of Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign, will no longer receive guests, according to Qatari news agency QNA.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was pivotal in his nation’s first World Cup triumph in 36 years, and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the final.