in SPORTS

Messi’s Qatar hotel room to be converted into museum

99 Views

Lionel Messi leads Argentina into final, France vs Morocco build-up

Qatar University has announced they will convert the hotel room where Argentina captain Lionel Messi lodged in during the 2022 World Cup into a mini museum.

The room, which was reportedly shared with Messi’s lifelong friend and former colleague Sergio Aguero towards the end of Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign, will no longer receive guests, according to Qatari news agency QNA.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was pivotal in his nation’s first World Cup triumph in 36 years, and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the final.

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pep Guardiola warns Erling Haaland over "contaminated" praise from Jesse Marsch

Manchester City: Erling Haaland sends Arsenal title warning after Leeds win

NLC, TUC give Buhari conditions for new minimum wage