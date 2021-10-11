SPORTS
Messi’s Argentina thrash Uruguay, Brazil lose 100% qualifying record
Lionel Messi opened the scoring as Argentina thumped neighbors Uruguay 3-0 in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
Goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez rounded off a successful night for Lionel Scaloni’s team in Buenos Aires as they maintained their unbeaten start to the qualification campaign and closed the gap at the top of the single South American table to six points behind Brazil, who drew 0-0 with Colombia.
“We played a great match, I think we’re improving a lot,” said Messi. “It was a tough match and we had to win it.
“Uruguay sit back and are dangerous. Once we scored the first goal we started to find spaces and many appeared.”
The first half was a classic end-to-end thriller with both sides hitting the woodwork before Argentina opened the scoring.
Uruguay’s Luis Suarez looked lively early on and had three gilt-edged chances, all from the corner of the six yard box.
Two, including an acrobatic volley, were parried by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, while his third effort came back off the near post.
For Argentina, Giovani Lo Celso skewed wide form 10 yards and Lautaro Martinez was narrowly unable to direct De Paul’s cross on target.
Lo Celso then broke from deep and rounded goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, but his shot crashed down off the bar onto the goalline before bouncing away to safety.
Messi had a low shot from the D deflected inches past the post and then broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion.
His chip into the box with the outside of his left boot was missed by Nicolas Gonzalez, whose presence seemed to deceive Muslera, the goalkeeper also missing the ball as it nestled in the bottom corner.
Muslera flirted with disaster moments later when he dribbled past Martinez in his area but Uruguay’s nerves were rattled and Argentina doubled their lead with another scrapy goal.
Messi’s pass was deflected into the path of Martinez whose miss-kick fell kindly for De Paul to stroke home.
Martinez then had a chance to put the game to bed in first half stoppage time but shot straight at Muslera.
He did secure the win, though, on 62 minutes when left unmarked at the back post to tap in De Paul’s cross.
The second half did not match the thrill-a-minute first but Argentina controlled the game.
It could have been worse for Uruguay but Muslera made a fine double save from Angel Di Maria and Messi in the last minute.
Neymar fails to inspire Brazil
The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to the qualification campaign in Barraquilla.
The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the table by eight points before kick-off.
Coach Tite’s side are still almost certain to qualify for next year’s finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically.
“Neymar did well as the team’s leader,” said Tite, but “he was well marshalled” by a Colombian side that has “more technical qualities than other teams.”
Brazil started brightly and dominated the opening quarter as Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina made saves from Neymar and Lucas Paqueta.
Neymar’s cute reverse pass then put Paqueta in one-on-one with Ospina but on the stretch he poked the ball wide.
Neymar was at the heart of much of Brazil’s attacks but when he teed up a teammate on the edge of the area, it was defensive midfielder Fred who appeared on the scene, and it was no surprise to see him blaze over the bar from 18 yards.
Colombia grew more adventurous in the second half and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved efforts from Mateus Uribe and Juan Quintero, while Radamel Falcao had the ball in the net 20 minutes from time but it was disallowed for a foul on Militao.
Raphinha almost fashioned a winner for Brazil when he picked out fellow substitute Antony with a perfect in-swinging delivery, only for Ospina to make a brilliant reaction save from point-blank range.
It was a good day for the bottom two teams in the group as Bolivia beat Peru 1-0 and Venezuela defeated Ecuador 2-1.
Ramiro Vaca’s goal eight minutes from time gave Bolivia victory despite having fellow substitute Henry Vaca sent off on 75 minutes.
Goals from Darwin Machis and Eduard Bello either side of a penalty from Enner Valencia were enough to give Venezuela a rare win.
In the late match, goals from English-born Ben Brereton and Mauricio Isla gave Chile, who had Charles Aranguiz sent off, a 2-0 win over Paraguay, who had Omar Aldieret dismissed.
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
Newcastle United are looking to raid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad during the January transfer window.
The Magpies are expected to part ways with a significant amount of cash this winter after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million.
It is believed the club have identified four Manchester United players to sign after they struggled to cement a regular place in the Red Devils’ starting XI.
Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly.
Van de Beek’s Manchester United’s experience has been far from what he expected – having managed just five minutes of Premier League game time.
Therefore, the 24-year-old – who was keen on a loan move to Everton – could snap up the opportunity to join Newcastle.
Lingard is another play that could be interested in leaving Old Trafford during the winter transfer window.
Lingard’s peak performances for United in the 2017-18 campaign. He scored 13 goals and played a pivotal role in England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia.
However, he then experienced two mediocre seasons and was subsequently sent on loan to West Ham. During his time there he scored nine goals and registered five assists in just 16 matches.
Having helped the Hammers qualify for Europe, Lingard was open to rejoining West Ham on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.
However, he was assured by Solskjaer that he was part of his first-team plans and decided to stay at Old Trafford. Since then he has struggled to feature.
Martial is another player that could walk out the door this winter. The 25-year-old struggled to make an impact last season after falling out of form, scoring just seven goals in 36 games, and has largely featured off the bench this term.
As a result, he has been given the green light to search for a new club. However, should Newcastle go ahead with a move for the forward, they will have to part ways with £40m due to United’s hefty price tag.
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
World Cup champions, France have won the UEFA Nations League, edging Spain 2-1, in a tense and thrilling final in Turin.
Spain were dominant in the two halves, winning 60 percent of possession, but France found a way to beat them.
Just when Spain were rejoicing after Oyarzabal gave them the lead in the 64th minute, Benzema produced a magical shot in the 66th to cancel the advantage.
Fourteen minutes, Kylian Mbappe latching on a clinical pass by Theo Hernandez, rounded up the keeper to slot in the winner, albeit a controversial.
Replays showed Mbappe was some fraction offside, sandwiched in between defenders, but the centre referee Anthony Taylor allowed the goal to stand.
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another international record
Another international break means another international record for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 36-year-old star setting another unfathomable feat against Qatar.
Portugal faced the holders of the 2022 World Cup in a friendly on Saturday, and Ronaldo was in the right place at the right time to open the scoring, as Qatar became the 46th different country that the Manchester United star has scored against.
The latest record comes a month after Ronaldo became the top all-time mens international goalscorer thanks to a brace against the Republic of Ireland, as the Portuguese star continues to reach new heights.
Ronaldo continues to storm the international scene despite playing at the age of 36, an age where most professionals usually surrender their international duties many years prior, let alone performing at the top level domestically.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s latest accomplishment adds to his record breaking goal tally, and record breaking number of appearances by a European, making 180 for Portugal throughout his career.
Ronaldo’s opener helped Portugal on to a 3-0 victory over Qatar, as Jose Fonte and Andre Silva also found the net to wrap up a comfortable night in the Algarve, but the United star took the headlines as expected.
Diogo Dalot was the assist maker for Ronaldo, a stat that will excite United fans even more as the pair look to strike up a partnership while away on international duty, with the Portuguese defender providing excellent back-up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford.
