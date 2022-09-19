SPORTS
Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele to break yet another goal-scoring record
Lionel Messi has broken yet another record and bypassed Cristiano Ronaldo in doing so as he takes the lead for total number of non-penalty goals scored in history.
The 35-year-old grabbed his sixth goal of the season with the winner for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday to maintain his club’s place at the top of the table and open up a two point gap over Marseille.
His tidy finish after just five minutes of the contest meant that he has now scored 672 non-penalty goals during his professional career, overtaking Ronaldo’s previous record of 671 despite playing 150 fewer games than the 37-year-old.
It represents another setback in Ronaldo’s season, who had no choice but to remain with Manchester United after failing to secure a move away from the club over the summer, following on from their failure to secure Champions League football for the current campaign.
As a result of his omission from competing in European football’s premier club competition this season, Messi has been able to become the first player to net in 18 consecutive campaigns following his goal against Maccabi Haifa last week, which also saw him break another new record in scoring past 39 different opponents in the Champions League.
He was previously tied on 38 with Ronaldo, but has now moved ahead of his Portuguese rival after striking in that 3-1 win in Israel, before following that up with another record-breaker for the amount of non-penalty goals after netting against Lyon on Sunday.
As a result of Ronaldo’s behaviour this summer, new Man United boss Erik ten Hag has opted to bench the 37-year-old for five of their first six Premier League matches, therefore reducing his playing time and ability to impact games with a goal.
Two further starts have come in the Europa League and in United’s recent 2-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol, Ronaldo finally grabbed his first goal of the season with a 39th minute penalty. Messi, meanwhile, already has six goals and eight assists from 11 games.
The Argentine endured a slow start to life at PSG last season but still ended his first campaign in the French capital with a respectable 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, while Ronaldo flourished at Old Trafford and finished 2021/22 with 24 goals and three assists.
But roles have slightly reversed in the current campaign, with Messi now finally hitting top gear in Ligue 1, while Ronaldo has taken a huge backwards step at United following his new role as second half substitute under Ten Hag. Nonetheless, the pair can find moments of magic from just about anywhere when required.
Across their whole careers, Ronaldo leads the way for goals scored after finding the back of the net 699 times in 941 games in all competitions for four different clubs, while Messi has scored 688 goals in 822 competitive games across all competitions for two clubs – Barcelona and PSG.
On the international stage, Ronaldo is the all-time international top goalscorer with 117 goals from 189 appearances for Portugal, while Messi is much further behind with 86 goals in 162 appearances for Argentina, although he has played fewer matches than his opponent.
SPORTS
Chelsea ready to offer €15 million for Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde in 2023
Chelsea have shown interest in Alejandro Balde from Barcelona
The club is currently scouring the market for a new left-back, following Alonso’s deadline day move to Barcelona.
The Blues had roped in Marc Cucurella earlier in the summer. But they lack confidence in their other option in Ben Chilwell, which has prompted the club to find an alternative.
Balde has emerged as a viable option for Chelsea. The Barcelona youngster has shown immense potential this season, especially with his ability to offer pace and dynamism out wide. It is coupled with his athleticism and technical prowess, making him a perfect fit for Chelsea’s style of play.
According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants have identified Balde as one of their primary targets at the end of the season. They are even prepared to offer €15 million on the table for the youngster, although that is unlikely to faze Barça.
The Catalans, after all, have finally found an able replacement for Alba and are unlikely to even entertain the idea of offloading him. Instead, Barça are already chalking up plans to tie Balde down to a new long-term contract with the club.
SPORTS
EPL: Man Utd receive major boost ahead of Man City derby
Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of the upcoming Premier League derby against Manchester City, with manager Erik ten Hag ‘hopeful’ of having striker Marcus Rashford fit for the clash.
Man United will face Pep Guardiola’s Man City on October 2.
Ten Hag’s men secured their fourth successive league win at the start of September after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford.
But Man United’s momentum has stalled since then, with their subsequent fixtures against Crystal Palace and Leeds United postponed following the death of the British longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
Rashford had missed Man United’s fixtures against Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol.
The England international missed both games after picking up a muscular injury in Man United’s victory over Arsenal.
Rashford was also left out of England’s final squad before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
But according to ESPN, Man United’s medical team do not believe Rashford’s injury is serious and is confident he will be available for the Manchester derby after the international break.
SPORTS
EPL: 12 Man Utd players struck by food poisoning after Sheriff win
Manchester United players returned from Moldova, where they played FC Sheriff in the Europa League last Thursday with food poisoning, the UK Sun reports.
United picked up a 2-0 win on their first trip to the Eastern European country.
First-half goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo saw Erik ten Hag’s side bounce back from their defeat against Real Sociedad in the competition.
However, it has now emerged that at least 12 members of the squad began to feel ill upon their return on Friday morning.
United flew back to the UK on a private jet after the game, but yet still picked up an unknown illness, which is believed could have come from something they ate, or from the plane itself.
A few players missed the scheduled recovery training session on Friday at Carrington, while some were still too unwell to turn up the following day.
Thankfully for Ten Hag, he did not have to prepare the team for the home match against Leeds United, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday.
The game was postponed due to a lack of available police ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
‘I didn’t attend higher institution, but I’m brainy and smarter than people who went to the best of schools’ – Kudirat Ogunro
-
CELEBRITIES20 hours ago
2023: Nasty Blaq opens up after being dragged for endorsing Atiku Abubakar for President
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
Messi strikes keep PSG top in Ligue 1
-
CELEBRITIES20 hours ago
Prince George, Princess Charlotte attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Falana reacts as police PRO says civilians can’t retaliate against assault
-
CELEBRITIES20 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth: Yul Edochie thanks Prof Uju Anya for speaking for his people
-
NEWS5 hours ago
VIDEO: Mourners cheer, throw flowers on Queen’s hearse as she makes ‘final makes final ride to Windsor Castle
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Explosion rocks Taraba
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings