Messi strikes keep PSG top in Ligue 1
Lionel Messi struck after five minutes as Paris Saint-Germain edged Lyon 1-0 to regain top spot in the Ligue 1 table ahead of Marseille on Sunday.
Neymar set up the Argentinian with his seventh assist in eight Ligue 1 games.
The victory pulled PSG two points clear of Marseille who had taken top spot earlier with a 1-1 draw at home against Rennes.
Lorient, 3-1 winners over Auxerre, are three points adrift of the leaders.
Lens dropped to fourth after being held to a goalless draw in Nantes.
PSG were imperious in the first half but did not finish off their opponent who woke up after the break with Johann Lepenant coming on in place of a tired Corentin Tolisso.
But Christophe Galtier’s side held on to inflict Lyon’s third defeat of the season.
Galtier’s “MNM” attack is firing on all cylinders, with eight goals in Ligue 1 for Neymar, seven for Kylian Mbappe and four for Messi.
Earlier, Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored both goals in a 1-1 draw at home against Rennes.
Guendouzi bundled past home keeper Pau Lopez to give Rennes the advantage after 26 minutes but the former Arsenal player redeemed himself with a header past ex-Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda seven minutes after the break.
Mandanda returned to a warm welcome for his first match back at the Velodrome where the former Marseille skipper spent 15 years before leaving for Brittany in the summer.
“He was very good, very calm, while it was very difficult for him emotionally,” said Rennes coach Bruno Genesio of Mandanda who holds the record for the number of games played for Marseille with 613.
Nice fell 1-0 at home against Angers in a match in which defender Jean-Clair Todibo earned a red card after five seconds and both teams finished with 10 men.
Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds, and that includes the four seconds it took referee Bastien Dechepy to pull the card out of his pocket.
Sofiane Boufal kicked off for Angers and passed to Adrien Hunou. He found striker Abdallah Sima surging forward. Sima pushed the ball past Todibo who stuck out a leg and tripped the striker.
After a video review, the decision that Todibo was the last defender stood.
Even though Boufal was later sent off, Angers won 1-0 with Nabil Bentaleb scoring just before the break.
“I don’t think it was a red card,” said Nice coach Lucien Favre saying Dante and Jordan Lotomba were covering. “It was not a scoring opportunity.
“We would have won this game if we had played with eleven players.”
– ‘Killed the game’ –
There was also red card controversy in Reims who fell 3-0 to Monaco with defender Bradley Locko sent off after 22 minutes for leaving a boot in on Breel Embolo.
“The referee killed the game,” lamented Reims coach Oscar Garcia, and “it’s not the first time”.
Club president Jean-Pierre Caillot has been also suspended until December 31 for criticising the refereeing in a draw against Lyon last month.
In a punishing game in Brittany, Ajaccio got their first win of the season 1-0 at Brest in a match where two players were stretched off.
Seconds after kick-off, Ajaccio goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy caught a team-mate’s knee head-on as he tried to catch a ball.
“There was a loss of consciousness, he was hit in the neck,” said Corsican coach Olivier Pantaloni.
An aerial duel also floored Noah Fadiga after half an hour, leaving the defender stunned in a head-to-head clash with Ismael Diallo.
The 22-year-old Brest player also left the pitch on a stretcher, giving the thumbs up to try to reassure the fans.
Ajaccio got their first success of the season thanks to Romain Hamouma’s 65th-minute goal, to leave the Corsicans only one point behind Brest and Strasbourg.
Elsewhere Troyes won 3-1 at Clermont to move up to 10th after two defeats in a row.
Clermont captain Johan Gastien scored after just three minutes but the visitors hit back with a Mama Balde double rounded off with a late goal from Renaud Ripart.
Bayern Munich break silence on appointing Tuchel as new manager
Bayern Munich CEO, Oliver Kahn, has publicly backed Julian Nagelsmann amid speculation linking the club with Thomas Tuchel.
The German champions are currently fourth in the Bundesliga after seven fixtures, five points behind leaders Union Berlin.
On Saturday, Bayern lost 1-0 to Augsburg, increasing pressure on Nagelsmann.
However, speaking to Sky Germany, Kahn said: “We are not dealing with any other coaches now. We are totally convinced of Julian.
“Of course we are all dissatisfied, in a bad mood.
“We have to get to the bottom of it all. And assume that as soon as it starts again against Leverkusen, we will and must attack fully.”
Kahn added that the board will see “which levers we can move so that we can quickly get back on the road to success in the Bundesliga”.
Iwobi named Man of the Match after Everton beat West Ham
Alex Iwobi was named Man of the Match following Everton’s 1-0 home win against West Ham at the Goodison Park on Sunday.
Iwobi set up Neal Maupay for the hosts winning goal in the second half of the encounter.
The 26-year-old has now assisted three of Everton’s last four goals in all competitions.
The win was Everton’s first in six Premier League outings this season.
The Nigeria international has been one of the key performers for the Toffees this season.
He has played every minute of Frank Lampard’s six league games this season.
David Beckham in tears as he pays respects at Queen’s coffin
An emotional David Beckham was spotted with tears in his eyes as he paid his respects to the Queen.
The former England captain joined the thousands waiting to see the monarch lying in-state on Friday. In fact, Beckham, 47, joined the lengthy lines in the early hours of the morning to personally pay tribute.
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral last week at the age of 96, with tributes flooding in from across the world. Huge amounts of people have made their way to Westminster Abbey to see her in state before Monday’s state funeral.
And the Manchester United legend was given no special privileges and admitted he had incorrectly hoped that arriving at 2am would have meant he skipped the long queues. “I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong. Everybody had that in mind,” he told ITV.
“The people here are all ages. There was an 84-year-old lady walking around. There was a 90-year-old gentleman walking around. Everybody wants to be here to be a part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.”
After reaching the Abbey, an emotional Beckham was captured on the dedicated live stream wiping tears from his eyes. While queueing with other observers, he recalled the special moment he was given an OBE in 2003.
“A special moment I’ll always remember is receiving my OBE,” he added.” I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones who brought me up to be a huge Royalist and a fan of the royal family.
“To step up, I have my wife there as well, to get my honour and to speak to Her Majesty. To ask a question. I was so lucky to have a few moments like that in my life.
“To be around Her Majesty. We can all see the love that is being shown how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind. It’s a sad day but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”
With queues stretching for miles, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport confirmed that further people would be stopped from joining. “Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience,” the statement reads.
“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it reopens. Check back for further updates.”
Following the news of Her Majesty’s passing last Thursday, as a mark of respect all football matches were postponed. Fixtures are set to resume this weekend, although some Premier League fixtures have again been cancelled due to stretched resources across major cities.
Arsenal’s Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven has already been rearranged for October, while two Premier League matches – Chelsea v Liverpool and Manchester United v Leeds United – were postponed after the funeral date was confirmed.
