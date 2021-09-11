SPORTS
Messi scores hat-trick to break Pelé’s goals record
Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier, lifting him above Pelé as South America’s top male international scorer with 79 goals.
Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivia defence before curling in from just outside the box. He made it 2-0 in the 64th minute after working a one-two with Lautaro Martínez and displaying superb footwork in a packed penalty box, then completed the hat-trick with two minutes left, crashing home a rebound from close range.
It was Messi’s seventh hat-trick for Argentina and took him two goals above Pelé in the scoring charts. “I was really anxious, and I really wanted to enjoy it,” Messi said. “I’ve waited a long time for this, I went for it, and I dreamt about it.”
On a night when Argentina fans were allowed to watch their national team for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Messi broke down in tears as he lifted the Copa América trophy at the Monumental stadium in front of 21,000 fans.
Neymar scored having set up the opening goal for Everton Ribeiro but was criticised by fans and commentators for getting involved in scuffles and not reproducing the scintillating form that has made him one of the top players of his generation.
“I don’t know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar,” he said after the win in Recife. He was also criticised after Brazil’s 1-0 win over Chile last week, with some fans saying he looked overweight. Neymar lifted his shirt to show his abdomen and made plain his irritation in a pitch-side interview.
“This isn’t normal,” he said. “This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments.”
Neymar has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with media and fans since bursting on to the scene as a teen prodigy with Santos. Many love his undeniable talent but some say they are put off by what they see as an excessively ostentatious lifestyle.
Neymar lifts his shirt after scoring against Peru, in response to suggestions he is overweight. Photograph: António Lacerda/EPA
“My mum is here, my siblings are in the stands,” he said. “They have suffered so much and they are here celebrating. I am very happy.”
Messi’s Paris St-Germain teammate Neymar, third on the scoring list with 69 goals, complained he is not given the respect he deserves, after Brazil beat Peru 2-0 for their eighth consecutive 2022 World Cup qualifying win.
PHOTOS: Arsenal sign 9-year-old kid from Kaduna
Munir Sada, a 9-year-old Nigerian, who reportedly hails from Kaduna State, has been signed by football giant, Arsenal FC.
FIFA reduces Ahmed Musa’s caps to 98
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted its error in its compilation of Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa’s record.
In a statement today, the NFF said FIFA was right in its counting which currently insists Musa has 98 caps for Nigeria.
While NFF earlier declared Musa had made 100 appearances, FIFA insisted he had 98 caps, after featuring in the Nigeria vs Cape Verde 2022 World Cup qualifier.
“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Wednesday.
FIFA explained that Musa’s appearances in the 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017 and the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November 2017 did not count.
The match against Togo was chalked off as both Nigeria and Togo made more than the regular number of changes in the game.
The game in Constantine was deleted, because Nigeria fielded an ineligible player and the result was overturned.
