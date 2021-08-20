SPORTS
Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards
Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG’s Lionel Messi are missing as UEFA announced the names of the final nominees shortlisted for 2020/21 UEFA Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year Awards.
The award winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 26 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.
On the same occasion, UEFA will also honour the coaches who have had the biggest impact over the previous season with the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Awards.
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
For the men’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.
The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
The three players who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Belgium – Manchester City FC)
JORGINHO (Italy – Chelsea FC)
N’Golo KANTÉ (France – Chelsea FC)
UEFA Women’s Player of the Year
For the women’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.
Similarly to the men’s accolade, coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
The three players who received the most points overall from this voting procedure, in alphabetical order, are:
Jennifer HERMOSO (Spain – FC Barcelona)
Lieke MARTENS (Netherlands – FC Barcelona)
Alexia PUTELLAS (Spain – FC Barcelona)
UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year
For the men’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in the recent UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.
The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.
The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:
Josep GUARDIOLA (Spain – Manchester City FC)
Roberto MANCINI (Italy – Italian men’s national team)
Thomas TUCHEL (Germany – Chelsea FC)
UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year
For the women’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.
Similarly to the men’s coach accolade, the coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.
The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting are:
Lluís CORTÉS (Spain – FC Barcelona)
Peter GERHARDSSON (Sweden – Swedish women’s national team)
Emma HAYES (England – Chelsea FC Women)
SPORTS
Arsenal announce Odegaard’s arrival, handed No.8 shirt
Arsenal have announced the arrival of Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.
He will wear number eight shirt.××
The Club however dashed fan hopes when it said the midfielder will not be available for Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.
“The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and visa requirements.
“We await visa clearance before he will be available for selection”, the club said Friday.
The Norwegian international re-joined the London club after spending the second half of last season on loan.
He made 20 appearances, notably scoring in the win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March.
The 22 year-old started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15 year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway’s top division.
He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.
In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands.
He then returned to Spain with Real Sociedad in 2019/20, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey.
The attacking midfielder has also made 30 appearances for Norway, making his debut in August 2014, becoming the youngest player to represent his country’s senior national team at the age of just 15 years and 253 days.
SPORTS
Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon seeded ahead of 2022 AFCON draws
Nigeria will know their group stage opponents at the next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, when the draws are conducted on Tuesday.
The Confederation of African Football on Saturday seeded the countries, with the three-time African champions in Pot A.
The 24 teams that have qualified, will be divided into six groups of four teams each.
The countries were allocated into four pots of six teams each, based on the latest FIFA World Rankings.
The Super Eagles finished in third place at the last AFCON played in Egypt.
The 2022 AFCON will be played from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.
The draw at the Palais du Congress will divide the entrants into six groups, from which all the winners and runners-up plus the best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout phase.
Africa Cup of Nations draw seeding:
Pot 1: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria
Pot 2: Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea
Pot 3: Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau
Pot 4: Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gambia
SPORTS
EPL: Arteta apologizes after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has apologized to the club’s fanbase following their 2-0 loss at Brentford.
The Gunners opened their 2021/2022 Premier League season with defeat to the newly-promoted side.
Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored in either half to fire the hosts to victory.
ALSO READ: Sergi Canos first goalscorer of English Premier League in new season
Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted it wasn’t “the result or performance” he wanted.
He said: “First of all, thank you because of the support that they are giving to the team, the travelling fans that were here.
“And after that, I apologise for the result and we know that we have to improve.
“We have two big games coming up right now and we need to a different performance to get a different result.”
