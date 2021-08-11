SPORTS
Messi reveals who convinced him to join PSG
New Paris Saint-Germain signing, Lionel Messi, has revealed who convinced him to join the French Ligue 1 giants.
Messi said the ‘PSG dressing room’ convinced him to accept the transfer move to the Parisians.
The Argentine captain officially joined PSG on Tuesday night as a free agent from Barcelona.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-year contract with an option of a third year with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Messi, speaking during a press conference at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, said, “I have acquaintances and friends in the PSG dressing room.
“Both Paris and I were looking for the same goals, one of the reasons for the signing is the dressing room, that did a lot to choose this club.”
Messi will now hope to feature for PSG when they host Strasbourg on Saturday in the French Ligue 1
NEWS
PSG unveil Messi today [Behind the scene photos]
Paris Saint Germain will formally introduce its new megastar signing Lionel Messi today.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on PSG TV from 10:00 CET, which is 9 a.m UK time.
A press conference will follow at 11:00CET, according to a short announcement on PSG website.
Messi signed a two-year deal with PSG on Tuesday, said to be the biggest contract in football history.
“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” he said in a statement on the club’s website.
“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions,” Messi, who was given a hero’s welcome by the PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, added.
“I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.
“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”
Messi, who was a free agent after his shock departure from boyhood club Barcelona last week, landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.
He was given a rousing welcome by fans who had been expecting him since Sunday.
SPORTS
USA top Tokyo Olympics medal table as Team Nigeria finish 74th
Team Nigeria ended the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as the 74th best country in the competition won by the United States.
Nigeria won one silver medal in wrestling and one bronze medal in the long jump to end the competition as Africa’s sixth-best team.
Kenya’s four gold medals, four silvers, and two bronze medals made them Africa’s number one team, with South Africa (one gold, two silver), Egypt (one gold, one silver, four bronze), Tunisia (one gold, one silver), Morocco (one gold) placed second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Overall, the United States ended the competition as champions following triumphs in basketball, volleyball, and track cycling. The U.S ended with 39 gold medals for the Games, pipping China at the post.
China finished with 38 gold medals, meaning that for the third successive Olympics it is the United States who hold sway on the front of the medal.
Japan claimed third in the table after amassing 58 medals, including 27 golds, while Team GB finished fourth on 65 medals, made up of 22 golds, 21 silvers, and 22 bronzes.
The all-conquering women’s basketball team were 90-75 winners over Japan in their final, landing gold for a seventh successive Olympics.
They last lost at the Games in 1992 at Barcelona and were never in danger of surrendering their undefeated streak since, as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each picked up the fifth gold medal of their remarkable careers.
Jennifer Valente emerged victorious from the multi-race omnium cycling event at the Izu Velodrome, with the 26-year-old from San Diego scooping the first Olympic gold of her career.
Volleyball gold medals had previously been the preserve of the men among the US ranks, but now the women have triumphed at the Olympic level too.
Their first visit to the top step of the Games podium was secured by a 3-0 win over Brazil in Sunday’s final.
Haleigh Washington, a 25-year-old star of the team, said: “It’s a great day to have a gold-medal day. The hard work we put in, the sweat, the tears, the blood, it’s been worth it. I am so proud to have done it with this group of women. I am so honoured.”
Coach Karch Kiraly added: “I am so happy for this team and these amazing women in this programme. I told them not only are they bad-asses, but they are now gold medallists.”
SPORTS
VIDEO: Tearful Lionel Messi gets standing ovation as he says goodbye to Barcelona
An emotional Lionel Messi has revealed he expected to extend his stay at Barcelona.
It was announced on Thursday the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not sign a new contract with his boyhood club, with president Joan Laporta saying a day later that the former regime at Barca in addition to LaLiga spending rules had thwarted any hopes of the Argentinian staying in Catalonia.
Speaking at his farewell press conference on Sunday morning, a tearful Messi got a standing ovation after speaking.
He said: “This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that’s what we all wanted more than anything.
“We’d always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this.”
The 34-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris St Germain, had been set to remain at the Nou Camp but is now a free agent.
He added: “I did everything possible and the club, Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of LaLiga.
“I’ve heard things said about me, that I didn’t want to continue, but on my life, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.
“Last year, I didn’t want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn’t.”
WATCH VIDEO BELOW:
https://web.facebook.com/newsdaynaija/videos/563357768128197/
