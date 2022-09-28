Messi reacts as Argentina beats Jamaica

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has reacted to his side’s friendly victory over Jamaica.

Argentina defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the early hours of today in a friendly tie in the United States.

A goal from Julian Alvarez and a brace from Messi gave Argentina the win over Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena.

Reacting, Messi, in a post via his Instagram account, said Argentina national team now have much hope after the latest win ahead of November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi wrote: “We bid farewell to the United States with another triumph and with much hope.”

Argentina’s next friendly tie is against the United Arab Emirates on November 16.

Argentina is in Group C at the World Cup alongside Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.