in CELEBRITIES

Mercy Johnson sends powerful message to Regina Daniels on her birthday celebration

160 Views

Mercy Johnson reacts over Regina Daniels’ birthday celebration

As many celebrities continue to send their birthday wishes to actress Regina Daniels, seasoned actress, Mercy Johnson has responded.

Yesterday the world stood still as, Daniels who delighted her fans with mesmerizing photos celebrated her birthday.

Many celebrities including Chioma Akpotha, Monalisa Chinda, Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Chacha Eke, Rachael Okonkwo, Eve Esin, Mimi Orjiekwe, Nuella Njubigbo and more stars celebrated the actress.

Hours ago Mercy Johnson took to IG to react declaring that she is a very proud of the woman Regina has become.

‘Happy Birthday to my very own child….and I am so proud of the woman you have become… keep shinning princess….Have a blast…today and always…@regina.daniels 🥰😍’, she said.

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Eileen Ryan, legendary actress and Sean Penn's mom, dead at 94

Eileen Ryan, legendary actress and Sean Penn’s mom, dead at 94

European markets slide as global growth concerns persist