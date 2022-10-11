Mercy Johnson sends powerful message to Regina Daniels on her birthday celebration

As many celebrities continue to send their birthday wishes to actress Regina Daniels, seasoned actress, Mercy Johnson has responded.

Yesterday the world stood still as, Daniels who delighted her fans with mesmerizing photos celebrated her birthday.

Many celebrities including Chioma Akpotha, Monalisa Chinda, Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezuruonye, Chacha Eke, Rachael Okonkwo, Eve Esin, Mimi Orjiekwe, Nuella Njubigbo and more stars celebrated the actress.

Hours ago Mercy Johnson took to IG to react declaring that she is a very proud of the woman Regina has become.