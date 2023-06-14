Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson is back to the social scene following the loss of her father weeks back.

The movie star and her husband were in Anuja for the Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Sharing photos to her Instagram page, the mother of four revealed that it’s a new beginning for her as she is never too old to start over.

Sending a message to her fans and followers, she admonished them to never feel guilty for starting again.

“At the Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly with @princeodiokojie.

What would life be, if we had no courage to attempt anything? New beginnings for me plus you are never too old to start over. Never feel guilty for starting again…

Work Mode Activated… Let’s Go… Good morning Team… Plus Burna got me on this one… New Anthem”.