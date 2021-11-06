CELEBRITIES
Mercy Eke reveals how she keeps her bum in shape
If you have ever wondered the secret behind Big Brother Naija Mercy Eke’s big booty, then she may just have helped you out of your quagmire.
In a recent video she posted online, Mercy Eke, while exciting the eyes with lovely pictures of her shape, revealed the secret that probably had not been revealed before even though many have speculated in the past that she might have surgically or cosmetically done something about it.
“Do I use Aphrodisiac? I use the butt oil and butt pills to keep my bum in shape to make it firm, bigger and rounder, it depends.
Sometimes, when I’m stressed I lose weight but when I take the butt oil or pills my body comes back” The big brother Naija season 4 winner revealed.
CELEBRITIES
MC Oluomo sparks controversy for dressing like an Oba (PHOTO)
Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo on Wednesday sparked controversy for dressing like a traditional ruler.
In the picture he shared on his Facebook page, MC Oluomo was dressed in traditional kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yoruba land.
Oluomo has never hidden his desire to become the Oba of Oshodi.
Oshodi has been without a traditional ruler for close to 8 years
It was gathered that one of the reasons why MC Oluomo supported the new Chairman of Oshodi/ Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroff was for him to install him as the new Oba of Oshodi.
Rumours about MC Oluomo aspiring to becomee the next Oba of Oshodi became rife after popular fuji musician and Mayegun of Yorubaland, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) released a track a few months ago, pronouncing MC Oluomo as the next Oba of Oshodi.
Some of the comments of Nigerians, mostly from the South-west, say he has committed a sacrilegious act.
For admirers of the NURTW boss, he has committed no crime as actors also wear the robes of kings and clerics in their movies.
CELEBRITIES
Man in Tiwa Savage’s S3xt@pe revealed
The identity of the man tTiwa Savage was involved in a sex act with has been revealed.
Social media became hot after an anonymous person leaked the sex tape of Tiwa Savage in the public domain. It was reported that the video was first leaked on Snapchat. The anonymous person leaked the video on Snapchat and later deleted the video.
Many people pointed accusing fingers at the man Tiwa Savage was involved in the act. Social media users concluded that the man who was in the act with Tiwa Savage is behind the leaking of the tape. This is because the video recording only showed the face of Tiwa Savage.
Some Nigerians have also uploaded photos of Tiwa Savage wearing the same outfit she was seen wearing in the sex tape. They have then concluded that the man with Tiwa Savage could be the one who recorded and leaked the video to the public domain.
CELEBRITIES
Don’t drag me into your marital crisis, Tuface’s baby mama warns Annie Idibia
Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, has asked Annie Idibia, to leave her out of her marital crisis.
Two months ago, Annie had raised the alarm that Tuface was having an affair with Pero.
But in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), a blogger, Pero stated that she had not spoken or seen the singer in a while.
She said because of Annie’s regular rants, she decided to stay away from Tuface.
She said, “The last time I saw Annie was in 2019 and I had a convo with her and advised her to try and be a good wife and work on making her marriage work. She knows I am not the issue in the marriage and I wonder why she would mention my name.
“She knows Tuface and I are not in contact because she keeps a tab on my activities from what I hear. The truth is that I am too busy with my life and kids to be running after Tuface. This dragging on the Internet and all these lies are uncalled for really.”
Asked why Annie mentioned her name in a voice note that leaked, she said, “Help me ask Her why she dragged me into her marital drama when she knows well that I do not have contact with her husband? She knows. Why am I her easy target to gain sympathy online? Why try to make me responsible if your marriage is failing?”
“I dare her to bring out any evidence of me and Tuface together as a couple? There is even no relationship at all. I have stayed out of their lives to avoid drama even to the detriment of my three kids with Tuface, so why always drag me into it? Don’t you think I will be mentally sick if I am still after Tuface at this point in my life? I have everything going so well for me. I am in a relationship and I am happy and at peace. My boyfriend is even with me right now and is really surprised at all these stories that are not true.
“I heard that anybody around Tuface that calls my name becomes an automatic enemy to Annie. Is everyone supposed to hate me because she does? She fights his friends who are nice to me. I am like. ‘for Christ sake, you are a wife, face your marriage and leave me out of it.’”
