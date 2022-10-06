Mercy Aigbe’s mother escapes death as daughter sets home ablaze, accuses her of witchcraft

Mercy Aigbe’s older sister, Dr. Patience, has taken drastic measures to vent her resentment toward her mother by setting her home on fire. Dr. Patience’s accusation that their mother is a witch and her use of her witchcraft activity against her in favor of her other well-liked daughter, Mercy, is the source of their argument.

She further claimed that the elderly woman refused to assist her in repaying an N800,000 loan that she had taken out and had to repay.

The house on Adebayo Mokuolu Street, across from Anthony Village Recreation Center in Lagos, is said to have been set on fire by Dr. Pat. Nothing could be saved, and the house was completely destroyed.

People in the neighborhood claim that the house belonged to Mercy’s mother’s deceased husband, for whom the elderly woman had only one son.

She was residing in the mini-duplicate that her late husband had given to her son, who happened to be Dr. Pat’s half-brother.

The structure is separate from the main structure, which is in front and has additional apartments.

Mrs. Aigbe escapes death

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the other apartments that belonged to the deceased man’s other children from his previous marriage. Dr. Pat reported herself to the police after destroying the structure.

Their mother was said to be with Mercy when Pat started burning down the house. Mercy later arrived at the residence in a black SUV to evaluate the property’s damage.

Dr. Pat was heard screaming that she would kill their mother before starting the fire, confirming the general public’s opinion that she had intended to burn the elderly woman in the house if she had been there that morning.

She has reportedly been displaying signs of mental instability for some time, according to locals, who say that her mother is the one holding her back. If they don’t take action against Dr. Pat right away, the children of the deceased man—to whom the old woman was married—are now concerned that she would return and damage their father’s property even more.

Mercy Aigbe’s mother becomes homeless

Currently, Mercy’s mother has no place to return to because the house was completely destroyed.

Residents had been awakened earlier on Friday, September 30, by Dr. Pat’s commotion and screaming as she went on the rampage and wrecked her mother’s automobile.

Her mother, who suffers from arthritis, stayed inside while her enraged daughter tore up her car while cursing at her mother.

Later, after her daughter had departed, the elder woman emerged to inspect the harm done to her car’s windshield, wipers, and front and rear lights.

Many others watched in disbelief as the visibly enraged woman wrecked the car while berating her mother and yelling “destiny stealer” at her.

This may help to explain why she wasn’t home when Dr. Pat arrived and started the fire, as she had turned the house over to Mercy because she thought her life was in danger.

Those in the know claimed that Mercy and Dr. Pat are actually half-sisters who have separate fathers but the same mother.

Netizens React

Reacting to the story, one Amanda Chisom wrote, “She is just on the brink of psychological breakdown. A gynecologist is saying her glory was used. Used to do what?? Is she expecting to be as popular as her sister who is an actress?? I hope they sue her and make her pay. At her age, her mother should be paid her debts, who gives birth to a child and still finance them to this age?? What is there to like about a child giving you trouble at her age.”

One Bolatito Apatira wrote, “I heard of something like this about someone. According to a reliable source, the mother gave the daughter all the glory to the other children, and truth be told the other children’s lives are miserable. I didn’t want to believe such Parents exist until I came across this post.”

Recounting how it happened in her family, one Lolafgod wrote, “What some parents’ especially mothers will cause among their own children….same thing my mum did among my siblings…we dont talk…our kids don’t talk..good for my mental health.Parents should learn to broker peace,love and unity among their children!”

“She used your glory and you are a gynecologist, madam you better go to a living church for proper deliverance, this is more like bringing curse on yourself” another social media user commented.

One Confidence Anastesia wrote, “Not judging her or taking sides….but you see this preference thing parents do among their children when they’re little and growing up…this are the kind of things that build so much hate and anger between siblings when they’re grown…cause how would a grown person do this if not from built up anger and frustration….but again may we not give birth to kids that will call us witch “