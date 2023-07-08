Mercy Aigbe showers husband with prayers for Hajj trip

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has showered her husband, Kazim Adeoti with prayers and praises for the Hajj trip.

Hours ago, Kazim Adeoti appreciated Mercy Aigbe for accompanying him on the Hajj trip. He expressed how pleased he is with her, stating that God is also pleased with her act.

“Alhamdulilai robil al-amin.

Thank God for the completion of our 2023 Umrah/Hajj rites.

I’m very pleased with you, Alhaja Minnah and I know that Allah is also pleased with you. I can promise you that Islam will never let you down, Amin.

May Allah accept our sacrifices and supplication from us as an act of Ibadah.

And to everyone that wishes to visit the holy land in Saudi Arabia, may Allah grant your wishes and make it easy for you. Amin

Jummah Mubarak”

Mercy Aigbe responded to her her husband’s praises with prayer for God’s abundant blessings. She also appreciated her husband, calling him a gem.

“You are a Gem babe…… God bless you abundantly. Thank you.”