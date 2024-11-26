Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has expressed gratitude after winning the Best Supporting Actress at BON Awards.

Nollywood stars, filmmakers, and practitioners had on Sunday gathered at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin Kwara State for the Best of Nollywood awards.

Mercy Aigbe, who was in attendance with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, has won the Best Supporting Actress award.

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that she was overwhelmed with gratitude as she dedicated the award to everyone who has supported her this far. She noted how there would be no Mercy Aigbe without their love and support, which means the world to her.

She also dedicated the award to everyone who went to the Cinemas last year December to see her first Cinema movie, Ada Omo Daddy.

“OVERWHELMED WITH GRATITUDE 🙏

This Award is for everyone who has supported me thus far! My family, Friends, Colleagues, and incredible fans! There is no Mercy Aigbe without y’all! Your love and support mean the world!

I dedicate this to everyone who went to the cinemas last year in December to see ADAOMODADDY y’all made this moment possible – THANK YOU

To my Co-Ep’s @adekazpremiumtv @iamopeajayi

My Distributor @cinemaxng

My Production Team, the entire Cast and Crew of ADAOMODADDY

IT’S TIME TO GET READY FOR THE NEXT ONE!!!!!!!!

DECEMBER 13!”.