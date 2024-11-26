Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has expressed gratitude after winning the Best Supporting Actress at BON Awards.
Nollywood stars, filmmakers, and practitioners had on Sunday gathered at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin Kwara State for the Best of Nollywood awards.
Mercy Aigbe, who was in attendance with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, has won the Best Supporting Actress award.
Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that she was overwhelmed with gratitude as she dedicated the award to everyone who has supported her this far. She noted how there would be no Mercy Aigbe without their love and support, which means the world to her.
She also dedicated the award to everyone who went to the Cinemas last year December to see her first Cinema movie, Ada Omo Daddy.
“OVERWHELMED WITH GRATITUDE 🙏
This Award is for everyone who has supported me thus far! My family, Friends, Colleagues, and incredible fans! There is no Mercy Aigbe without y’all! Your love and support mean the world!
I dedicate this to everyone who went to the cinemas last year in December to see ADAOMODADDY y’all made this moment possible – THANK YOU
To my Co-Ep’s @adekazpremiumtv @iamopeajayi
My Distributor @cinemaxng
My Production Team, the entire Cast and Crew of ADAOMODADDY
IT’S TIME TO GET READY FOR THE NEXT ONE!!!!!!!!
DECEMBER 13!”.
Mercy Aigbe is making her mark in the world of Filmmaking. Just a few weeks back, Mercy was left overwhelmed after her movie, Ada Omo Daddy bagged 10 nominations. She shared a screenshot of the nominations as she expressed how grateful and honored she was to be recognized.
Recall that Mercy Aigbe made her first delve into Cinema production with Ada Omo Daddy which was well received by Nigerians. The movie star couldn’t keep calm when her movie grossed one hundred and eighty point seven million and became the 3rd highest grossing movie. This was a huge milestone, especially with competition from Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.
Her husband, Kazim Adeoti, had expressed pride in her as he reaffirmed his love for her. Celebrating his wife, Adeoti acknowledged her resilience, creativity and vision. He expressed how proud he was of the woman his wife is and for taking a stand for herself.
Following the success of her first Cinema movie, the movie producer is currently working on her second Cinema movie, Thin Line which she has been teasing on her Instagram page.
