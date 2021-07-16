LIFESTYLES
Men with these 7 personality traits make a great boyfriend
It’s exciting to find a man who’s ready to stop playing dating games and start focusing on what one woman — you — have to offer in relationships.
But before you even consider committing to him as “boyfriend and girlfriend,” let alone think seriously about getting married and making him your husband, it’s critical to know the qualities of a good boyfriend to look for in a man.
This means it’s time to get to know and understand the aspects of his character and personality, and in doing so, you’ll strengthen the relationship you’ve begun even more.
Good boyfriends and husbands are supposed to be supportive, loyal, trusting, caring, and loving and then the relationship works. In a strong relationship, both partners understand each other, feel totally comfortable with each other, always share what’s on their minds, consider each other their best friend, and a plus would be a fun sex life.
You also have to look for certain qualities in a good man if you’re going to marry him like he has to be sweet, loving, funny, loyal, caring, or thoughtful.
According to research collected in collaboration with MyONE Condoms, researchers from the University of Göttingen, and the menstrual cycle tracking app Clue, out of 68,000 people in 180 countries, 88.9 percent of women value kindness in a partner the most then in order supportiveness, intelligence, education, and confidence follow.
The study also found that in terms of physical qualities, attractive eyes and an attractive smile are favored.
You can use this “checklist” of sorts as a guide to understanding what you should look for when it comes to deciding whether or not a man is worthy of you or an investment of your time. In other words, a good boyfriend has these characteristics.
1. Integrity
This trait separates the men from the boys. All you ever want is for a man to say what he means and mean what he says. That’s how you live your life, and you want him to do the same.
No excuses!
2.Consistent
Great boyfriends are consistent and prove to be a man you can trust. You know what makes him mad and what makes him happy, and you are able to work with both.
There isn’t much I can think of that’s worse than being involved with a guy and never knowing which version of him you’re going to get on any given day and in any situation. You will never be comfortable with that type of man as your boyfriend, let alone as your husband. Caring
You should always know that your boyfriend cares about you. Your dreams, your thoughts, and your well-being should be his number one priority.
3. Kind
How he treats his momma, his friends and family, and the people he considers his close friends is always at the top of the checklist when it comes to looking for a man who has personality traits you can admire. If he is kind to them and treats them with respect, he will do the same for you.
It’s also just as important to see that he treats total strangers with kindness because everyone deserves respect and consideration.
Make sure to put yourself in situations where you get to see him interact with others. If he refuses to let that happen, you’ve got issues.
4.Ambitious
There are so many opportunities available for anyone to explore their passions these days, and a man worthy of becoming your boyfriend (and possibly your husband) should have a plan for going after them.
Plus, if he openly begins sharing the plans he’s making for his life, that’s likely to mean he’s thinking about including you in those plans.
5.Curious
There is nothing better than being in a relationship with someone who is always willing and interested to learn. This is a sign of someone who is able to listen, be spontaneous, and remain flexible.
After all, how sexy is it when a man can admit that he’s lost and ask for directions, right?
6.Funny
Ladies, you know relationships are much more enjoyable when you’re with someone you laugh freely, easily, and often with. You both already have so much to put up within your daily life that being able to shake it all off by sharing laughter is both reinvigorating and vital.
In fact, research “has consistently shown that happiness is positively related to [positive styles of] humor,” so it really is true that laughter is the best medicine for relationships of all kinds.
7.Humble
Billionaire gives sex advice!
If you think of a billionaire, one thinks of money, wealth and power.
While billionaires are often measured by their net worth, which is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.
Billionaires, like you and I, are human and have feelings.
Speaking of human behaviour, would you take sex advice from the fourth richest man in China and the 26th richest man in the world?
If you answered yes, then here is the best sex advice according to Alibaba founder, Jack Ma.
According to the Chinese billionaire, there is a formula to having the best sex life.
According to Jack, people should adopt the 699 ratio when it comes to their sex life.
After making popular the success of the 996 ratio, which includes the 9am-9pm work ethic over a six days.
The 669 shares the same successful results.
The 669 includes having sex for six days, six times, with a 9 minute average duration.
According to the DNA-India publication, China’s fourth richest man was speaking at a mass wedding that his company organises every year on “Ali Day” on the 10th May at its headquarters in Hangzhou.
“At work, we emphasise the spirit of 996. In life, we should follow 669,” Ma said, in a wordplay on Alibaba’s debatable 12-hour work schedule.
According to Jack Ma, six days, six times, with an average of 9 minute duration is key to having a healthy sex life.
He told this to 102 couples at the event, according to the Daily Mail.
Alibaba posted the quote on Weibo with a winking emoji, which drew varying reactions.
Don’t throw away your lemon peels
They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade, right?
Squeeze out all the lemon juice inside and enjoy the refreshing taste of your efforts.
While that may be true, we often focus on the juice provided by the lemon and not the peels that cover it.
Even when we drink tequila, we only chew the fruit and throw away the peels.
According to Health-line magazine, we are throwing away a whole medical kit as lemon peels provide all sorts nutrients and vitamins for the body.
According to the publication, these are the medical reasons why we shouldn’t throw away our lemon peels.
1. High Nutritional Value
Lemon peels pack a high amount of fibre and vitamin C, providing 9% of the daily value. Additionally, it boasts small amounts of calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
2. Supports Great Oral Health
Lemon peel contains antibacterial substances that may hamper microorganism growth. In one study, researchers identified four compounds in lemon peel that have powerful antibacterial properties and effectively fight common oral-disease-causing bacteria.
3. Good For Your Heart
Research suggests that compounds such as flavonoids, vitamin C and pectin, the main fibre in lemon peel, may reduce your risk.
4. Helps Remedy Cancer
Lemon peels may have several cancer-fighting properties. For example, flavonoid intake is associated with a reduced risk of several types of cancer and vitamin C. This may bolster the growth of white blood cells, which help eliminate mutated cancer cells.
5. Treats Gallstones
Some studies suggest that D-limonene, which is found in lemons, may help treat gallstones hard deposits that can develop in your gallbladder.
5 creative ways to tell your woman you want sex
It can be very tricky to tell your partner how much you’re yearning for sex, with them.
To prevent coming off as creepy, many people miss communicating their desires to their partner in fear that they will be judged for wanting sex.
However, if you don’t want to be straightforward about your concerns, there are many ways you can tell your woman that you want sex and that too creatively!
To help all the men stuck out there, we bring to you some creative ways how you can tell your woman to get some steamy action.
1.Hold hands
Holding hands is a great way to tell your woman that her touch eases you. Entangling your fingers within hers will give her the impression that you love her vibe and touch. It’s a bonus point if you hold it for a long time outside and not only when you both are alone. This will help her feel that you crave her intimacy more.
2. Admire her features
If your woman has dressed up nicely for you, compliment her and let her know how beautiful she looks. Not only would it boost her confidence but also leave a lasting impression of how admirable your gestures are. And sometimes, you can even loosely rest your palm at her lower waist and see her perking up with content and pleasure.
3. Flowers
Flowers are an effervescent gesture of romantic feelings and sometimes…in the bed too. Get her aromatic flowers that smell amazing which can also act as an aphrodisiac for the both of you. You can also spread some flower petals on the bed at night, and this will surely work because nothing is more romantic than this.
4. Sticky notes
If you’re not someone who can act or say it aloud, then sticky notes should do the trick. Paste these notes randomly in the house, for example, paste one in the bathroom mirror saying ‘I want to see what’s underneath the silky clothes’ or on the kitchen counter saying, ‘I want you’. These are enough to get her crazy.
5. Gift her lingerie
Gift your woman a surprise lingerie set and put it on the bed for her to find it out later. This is a very hot and sexy way to tell your woman that you’re ready to have some sex and to especially vision her in that alluring lingerie.
