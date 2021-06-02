LIFESTYLES
Men with bigger 4-5s more likely to be cheated on!
LOT is often said about how big a man’s 4-5 is, or should be.
We even to a large extent measure manhood by the size of a man’s 4-5.
This, according to experts, has led to sexual issues such weak erections and low sex drive and esteem.
For a man to have great sex and please a woman, he ought to have a big tool, right?
Well, according to a latest African study, that seems to not be the case.
A new study out of Kenya found that husbands with larger 4-5s were more likely to be cheated on by their wives.
In the study published this month in PLOS One journal, researchers interviewed 545 married couples in Kenya in order to better understand their relationship habits and, more specifically, to identify factors which contributed to women having extramarital affairs.
Researchers asked both partners to self-report the male’s erect 4-5 size.
Then, if there were differences between the estimates, they either took the average of the two or went with the estimate from the partner who was less likely to lie.
“Every one inch longer 4-5 increased the likelihood of women being involved in extramarital partnerships by almost one and a half times,” the researchers wrote.
Women associated large 4-5s with pain and discomfort during sex, which precludes the enjoyment and sexual satisfaction that women are supposed to feel.
According to the study, 6,2% of the 545 females had affairs during the six-month study.
Other factors that increased the likelihood of women straying outside the marriage included domestic violence, being denied sex, or denied their preferred sexual position, being under the age of 25 and a lack of sexual satisfaction.
LIFESTYLES
An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away
We’Re often told an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
This saying was not only an English proverb we learnt from school, but it became the code for healthy living.
According to health experts, like an apple a man needs one orgasm a day to keep the prostate cancer away.
That’s right, researchers claim that while an orgasm provides pleasure during sex, it may also reduce the risk for prostate cancer.
According to Dr David Samadi at the David Samadi Prostate Cancer Centre in New York, research shows a link between the benefits of sex and prostate cancer.
This research adds to the evidence that ejaculation frequency, not the number of sexual partners, is the key factor in reducing prostate cancer risk.
The study was carried out by scientists at the Harvard Medical School as well as the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
What they found was that if a male ejaculates at least once a day, the likelihood of developing prostate cancer is very low.
The study showed that the participants who ejaculated more than 21 times a month were at a 22% lower risk of getting the disease.
LIFESTYLES
5 sex positions that will get her off every time!
Women and men don’t always agree about what qualifies as great sex.
Due to our differing anatomies, what feels pleasurable to one partner may not be all that impressive to the other.
In this satisfaction battle of the sexes, women often lose out. “Intercourse itself seems to be designed really for giving the man pleasure,” says Deborah Caust, clinical sexologist, and licensed marriage and family therapist.
There is hope, however, in the form of relatively simple sex positions, specially curated by Caust with women’s desires in mind.
Of course, none of these amount to much without foreplay, proper lubrication, and communication, but combine any one of them with that trifecta, and the both of you will be well on your way to having great sex.
1. Edge of the Bed
This position is a common favorite for both men and women, as it encourages deep penetration.
With the woman lying on her back (hips at the edge of the bed), the man enters her from under her legs.
Her legs can rest up against his torso or she can place her feet on his chest, options that allow her some control over what angle feels best. (Note: this position can be a bit problematic for more well-endowed men.)
2.C.A.T.
The Coital Alignment Technique or CAT is penetrative sex position designed to stimulate the clitoris.
It is a modification of missionary position where the woman has her legs together and the man has his apart.
The man then uses his legs to move his entire body. When done correctly this position should move the woman’s mons Venus (the fatty tissue covering the pubic bones) over the shaft of her erectile tissue, which lies under the skin. In this position, a man will only be able to penetrate about an inch or so inside the vagina but not to worry, Caust says men still get plenty of satisfying sensation.
“Even though [men] are more used to being able to thrust inside completely, they’re feeling her thighs everywhere,” she says. “So he is getting complete stimulation anyway.”
3.The Amazon
Right away, know that this position requires some added effort and flexibility — but it pays off for the woman by offering lots of control.
To get into Amazon position, the man lies on his back and brings his knees to his chest. The woman then squats down onto him, with his legs wrapping over hers.
Variations of this position include reversing the woman’s position or having her kneel over her partner.
4.The Sunday Afternoon
The ease of this position inspires its pleasant name, and it’s another great choice for full access to the clitoris. This position is a variation on an “X” position, like scissors.
Specifically, the man lies on his side and the woman lies on her back. She puts one leg over his hip and the other can wrapped around his lower leg to pull him in close.
5.Pirate’s Bounty
This is for couples looking for something outside the norm. It allows for both deep insertion and total clitoral stimulation, so it’s a big win-win.
To get in this position, the woman lies down on her back and the man kneels. She places one leg on her partner’s shoulder and the other around his thigh. Some added cushioning for the woman, like a pillow, can make the experience even better.
LIFESTYLES
10 new things to try in bed at least once with your men!
There are certain things that every woman should try at least once with her man in the bedroom. It is important to be spontaneous and adventurous in the bedroom so you can keep things interesting. In this article you will find some sexy and steamy suggestions that can really spice things up between you and your guy. One of the reasons that so many couples struggle with maintaining a healthy sex life is because they limit themselves. It is crucial to remain open-minded to new things in bed throughout the years.
10 Things To Try In Bed At Least Once:
Blindfold Him
Believe it or not, a lot of guys love it when girls blindfold them. Cover up his eyes with a scarf or tie and run your lips and tongue all over his body. If you are feeling particularly kinky, you can always try tying him to the bed lightly. This loss of control can be a huge turn-on for many guys. It could be exactly what you need to jumpstart your sex life if it’s been in a slump lately.
Edible Naughtiness
You should also try licking some whipped cream or chocolate (or both!) off your man in bed. This can provide you with both kinds of sweet and delicious treats at once. This can get a little messy, so remember to use a liberal amount of whatever you choose to lick off him. Make sure that it’s also something that you really enjoy the taste of, as it will make you more enthusiastic.
Masturbate for Him
Just having him watch you masturbate in bed can do wonders for turning him on in a big way. Lots of guys enjoy this, and it will bring out his voyeuristic side. This can be a great way to get him worked up and more than ready for sex. The hornier he gets before you start doing it, the more passionate he will likely be. Think of this as being something that can both bring you a ton of pleasure in more than just one way.
Talk Dirty
Talking dirty to each other in the bedroom is something else that you definitely want to try out at some point. This can be awkward at first, but a lot of couples really get into it after a while. It affords you the opportunity to get creative with what you say. It adds an element of naughtiness to your sex that can make it so much hotter overall.
No Touching
Tell him that he isn’t allowed to touch himself until you say so. You might even want to tie his hands behind his back just in case his temptation overwhelms him. This can really build up the anticipation to the point where he feels like he is going to explode. It is an excellent way to make the sex more enjoyable for you and the men you are with in bed. He might be a little resistant to try it at first, but it only takes one time to get hooked.
Naked Full Body Massages
A naked full body massage can be incredibly erotic and stimulating to the senses. You can take turns giving each other all-over rubdowns. This will allow you to explore each other’s bodies in a very intimate and sexy way. It is a form of foreplay that can be even hotter than using your genitals. Make sure to use some oil that quickly warms up to enhance both of your experiences.
Get Rough
Rough sex is something that appeals more to some than others, but it’s something everyone should try out at some point. Getting rough with each other in the bedroom can be very hot, but you have to be careful. It is particularly important for the guy to be careful when getting rough with the girl. But if you are a girl, you can feel free to do this without having to worry quite as much. It can make your sex sessions a lot hotter, sweatier, and more intense overall. Push yourself beyond where you are comfortable for the sake of experimentation if nothing else.
Rimming
Rimming is the act of using your tongue on your partner’s anus, and it can be very enjoyable. This is something that a lot of guys are hesitant to let girls do, and not all girls are comfortable with doing it. If you can manage to open your mind enough, it can make for a really great time. You will both most likely be surprised at just how much you really enjoy it.
Light Choking
When your man is inside you pounding away, have him choke you ever so slightly. This can increase physical arousal, but it has to be done very carefully. Make sure that you tell him not to do it too hard, because you could pass out from lack of oxygen.
Threesome
Threesomes can make for some truly incredible sex, but you have to find the right person to do it with. If you are in a relationship, make sure that you both trust each other completely and are 100% okay with doing it.
