LIFESTYLES
Men do not want to marry these types of women
Just like women avoid certain kinds of men, men too run away from a few type of women.
It sounds condescending but there are certain acts, gestures, behaviour which repels most men and they try to avoid you at all costs.
For a better understanding, scroll down to know the type of women men do not want to spend their lives with.
- Mind gamer
Initially all men love chasing. They give you more importance when you don’t give them attention. But after a while it becomes a pain for them. If this turns him into an insecure man then the woman is definitely out of his life.
2. The changing sorts
Oh they hate becoming a project for someone because no matter how much mothering men need, in the end, they do not want a woman who is on a mission to change them. If the woman loves him then why change? From wardrobe changes to music preferences to even how he likes to arrange the cushions on his bed, NO!
3. Bossy
Men have an ego and taking orders is just not there in their programming. Sometimes it is fine when it boils down to his grammar and how he walks etc, the cuteness goes out of the window.
4. Jealousy
A little bit of jealousy once in a blue moon is fine but being on the edge always, asking for his password etc is not something let alone a man, even a woman would accept. Such a partner is on no one’s list.
5. Her life revolves around him
If a woman behaves as if she will die without him and she has no life of her own, is super clingy, this will suffocate a man. Well even a woman wants her space so it is not just with men. It is important that the partner has her own to-do list, own set of friends. Besides, when you are at someone’s beck and call, people lose interest in you because you are too available.
6. Mommy and Daddy
Reporting everything to her parents is annoying for any man. Nobody likes a partner who has not yet come out of her egg shell. Initially he sees her as someone who cares a lot for the family but after a while taking permission to do anything with him, everytime, can get on his nerves.
LIFESTYLES
Things men think of during first time sex
You have been dating each other for a while and are super excited for the first time sex.
But you are deep down, worried what all is he thinking and if he is saying what he truly has in his mind.
So as to answer to your curiosity, here are some deets on what men truly think while at it !
- Is his bathroom and bedroom clean?
Yes, just like us, men go through all that on their checklist. They shave or trim and they make sure that all is clean including the toilet seat!
2. Condoms
A major on the checklist, they want to make sure that they have the condoms and it is well within reach when they need it. They do not want to fumble in front of you and look like a fool.
3. Your body
Men tend to note down every inch of your body. They notice your birthmark, how you glow, your tattoos, piercings if any, and even the stretch marks. How they react to it is subjective and they most of the time express it.
4. Moisturised skin
Men do not like dry skin. A little scratch that makes a line on your skin is a major turn off for men. He may not say it (any classy man won’t), but they notice it all.
5. Your fragrance
If you smell bad, no man will like it and men notice that first thing. They remember you by how you smell so keep a check on that.
6. Your reactions
Men restrain themselves to a great limit! They do not want to pounce on you or rush you unless that is how you like it. He will look for your reactions and do what you like too. Foreplay is important for you both.
7. Watching for signs of orgasm
If the man is considerate, your orgasm is important to him too. Such men try different things in the bed to see how you react and keep looking for signs when you are about to have an orgasm.
LIFESTYLES
Side effects of being a virgin for too long
Is it wise to remain a virgin for too long? Here’s what data says
Many choose to be virgins until marriage or until some goal is achieved but little do they know there may be some side effects to this decision. So here are some reasons why celibacy should be revisited, as the consequences are not very pleasant.
- You become slower
According to a study by the University of Maryland, when you have less sex or no sex at all, you become slower with your thoughts. Your neuron functioning is affected. Your ideas are not so bright.
2. Pent up frustration
Very rarely do we have cases of someone being A-sexual, as everyone has urges. You may control yourself but your lower abdomen will definitely hurt. When people have an orgasm, they let go a lot of frustration and sex releases that!
3. Confidence
When you have sex, the right way, your confidence increases but when you do not, you also lose the ability to do it ever again as your organ basically loses its mojo. You will never experience the liberation, the confidence people feel after a good session of sex.
4. Bladder weakening
Sex is supposed to be good for your muscles which help in holding your pee. If you do not do it, your pelvic floor muscles have a huge possibility of weakening and you may even face untimely dripping.
LIFESTYLES
Spice up your relationship and sex life with these 5 foods
Whether you are trying to entice a new love or rekindle a spark, there are some common ingredients lurking in your kitchen that could help get you both in the mood. And no. Not food to increase your libido but food as your foreplay weapons.
1. Melted chocolate
The possibilities are endless with chocolate. You can decide to use chocolate syrup or melted chocolate ice cream. Chocolate is an aphrodisiac and also has a strong sensual presence and association with sex and seduction. Chocolate oral sex on a man will taste different and will help you get real down and dirty.
2. Whipped cream
You can use it on your partner’s body as you lick it off them. The cream can be coupled with strawberries and chocolate to make it more fun!
3. Chocolate-covered strawberries
Apart from it adding to your foreplay, this combination is an actual aphrodisiac as well. It screams romance and seduction. You can use it as foreplay by putting on a show for your partner as you eat, lick or suck on it or eat them off your boo.
4. Wine/Champagne
You can decide to set the mood by drinking the wine or pouring it into crevices on your partner’s body and drinking it off them. To add a little spice, tie up your partner and drink the wine off their highly sensitive body.
We know ice isn’t technically food but there was no way we were going to end the article without including it. Place some in your mouth and go down on your partner and watch them squirm with anticipation. Playing with temperature is a great way to enhance your foreplay. The cold bursts that ice gives you will take your oral sex truly to the next level.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Side effects of being a virgin for too long
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG moves to pay Nigerians transport allowance after fuel subsidy removal
-
breaking2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo gives young pitch invader his shirt and hug after Man Utd ace misses hatful in Portugal’s Ireland draw
-
SPORTS2 days ago
2022 World Cup: All countries that have qualified for Qatar so far
-
breaking2 days ago
Monday sit-at-home order remains cancelled — IPOB
-
breaking14 hours ago
NERC increases cost of electricity metres by almost 100%
-
breaking2 days ago
Lagos: Tribunal declares PDP candidate winner of LG election
-
breaking2 days ago
EFCC quizzes Ex-Edo Gov, Lucky Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud