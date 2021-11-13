Men do not want to marry these types of women

Just like women avoid certain kinds of men, men too run away from a few type of women.

It sounds condescending but there are certain acts, gestures, behaviour which repels most men and they try to avoid you at all costs.

For a better understanding, scroll down to know the type of women men do not want to spend their lives with.

Mind gamer

Initially all men love chasing. They give you more importance when you don’t give them attention. But after a while it becomes a pain for them. If this turns him into an insecure man then the woman is definitely out of his life.

2. The changing sorts

Oh they hate becoming a project for someone because no matter how much mothering men need, in the end, they do not want a woman who is on a mission to change them. If the woman loves him then why change? From wardrobe changes to music preferences to even how he likes to arrange the cushions on his bed, NO!

3. Bossy

Men have an ego and taking orders is just not there in their programming. Sometimes it is fine when it boils down to his grammar and how he walks etc, the cuteness goes out of the window.

4. Jealousy

A little bit of jealousy once in a blue moon is fine but being on the edge always, asking for his password etc is not something let alone a man, even a woman would accept. Such a partner is on no one’s list.

5. Her life revolves around him

If a woman behaves as if she will die without him and she has no life of her own, is super clingy, this will suffocate a man. Well even a woman wants her space so it is not just with men. It is important that the partner has her own to-do list, own set of friends. Besides, when you are at someone’s beck and call, people lose interest in you because you are too available.

6. Mommy and Daddy

Reporting everything to her parents is annoying for any man. Nobody likes a partner who has not yet come out of her egg shell. Initially he sees her as someone who cares a lot for the family but after a while taking permission to do anything with him, everytime, can get on his nerves.