Melaye’s constituents sign petition to recall senator

A bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State has commenced.

Constituents from Kogi West, where the senator hails from, began mobilising homeward on Friday to register their names.

Melaye has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Yahaya Bello, and the sole administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, Taofiq Isah, who is currently standing trial for an alleged assassination attempt on the lawmaker’s life.

The local council development areas involved in the recall process in Kogi West Senatorial District of the state are Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Lokoja, Kogi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba West and Yagba East.

The collection of signatures took place at Lokoja and Kogi local government councils on Friday and continued at Ijumu, Yagba West and Yagba East on Saturday as people came out with photocopies of their permanent voter cards to put their names down.

Isah was seen at Unit One, Ilu Avon in Aiyetorogbede of Ijumu LGA, which is Melaye’s unit, mobilising voters for the recall of the senator.

Those who spoke to our correspondent said they were encouraged to put down their names to recall Melaye from the National Assembly.

According to the voters, they were also asked to submit photocopies of their PVCs as evidence.

Meanwhile, Melaye, in his reaction to the bid to recall him from the Senate, has accused the governor of “shooting the moon and boxing the air.”

He said, “Spending over N1bn of taxpayers’ money on an unproductive venture, when salaries and pensions have not been paid, is wicked.

“I will continue to defend the poor and defenceless masses of Kogi State. If I die, I die. We must rescue the state.”