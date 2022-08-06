Melaye bombs Keyamo for comparing Atiku with Obi, challenges him to a debate

Dino Melaye, a former senator and spokesperson of the ppresidential candidate of the Peoples Minister of State for Labour and Employment

Keyamo, who is spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council had in an interwiew on Friday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Atiku Abubakar is the least candidate out of the three leading presidential candidates in terms of capacity to make decisions.

Keyamo said the former vice president has never held any executive position where the buck stops with him, whereas, the candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu, and their Labour Party opponent, Peter Obi, are ahead because of their experiences as former governors of Lagos and Anambra states, respectively.

“The major rival we have today has never held an executive position where he makes the final call in government. So, we cannot second guess—Atiku Abubakar has never held an executive position where he made the final call; he was the vice president, he was not the chief executive, he was never governor, he was never anything. Even Peter Obi is ahead of Atiku Abubakar,” he said.