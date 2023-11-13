Monday, November 13, 2023
Melaye, Ajaka Kick As INEC Declares APC'S Ododo Winner Of Kogi Election

Melaye, who described the conduct of the poll as “shameful,” said the Independent National Electoral Commission should not have allowed it to stand.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye has called for the cancellation of the election.

 

During a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, Melaye said, “It is shameful that the unhealthy INEC refuse to realise, ameliorate or palliate the problems they created in the last presidential and governorship elections.”

 

Similarly, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election, Muritala Ajaka has faulted INEC over the conduct of the poll.

 

Ajaka insisted that the results of the election were written before the election began.

 

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer, Prof. Johnson Urame, he said that the candidate of the APC got 446,237 votes.

 

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alh. Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, who came second in the exercise, had a total of 259, 052 votes.

 

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye came third with a total 46,362 votes.

 

Urame who declared Ododo as the winner said, “Ahmed Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress having satisfied the mandate of the law is declared the winner of Kogi State governorship election and returned elected.”



