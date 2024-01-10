Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, dead at 78

Melania Trump announced her mother, Amalija Knavs, has died. She was 78.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” the former first lady tweeted Tuesday.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.

“She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

Melania has seemingly stayed by her mother’s side since Christmas when she notably didn’t attend festivities at Mar-a-Lago with her husband, Donald Trump.

“Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family,” a source further told Fox News Digital. “It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

Meanwhile, the former President of the United States later confirmed his wife’s absence during the holidays was because his mother-in-law was “very ill.”

“Hopefully she’ll be recovering,” Donald said in a video of himself talking to a crowd at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate on Dec. 31 shared on X.

“Hopefully, that’ll be OK, but it’s a tough one, a very tough one.”

Meanwhile, he didn’t say what Knavs was ill with.