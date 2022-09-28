Meghan Trainor reveals true story behind viral sex shop pictures

Meghan Trainor has finally addressed the viral pics of her and her now-husband, Daryl Sabara, leaving a sex shop while he was in feet shoes.

The singer, 28, took part in the “Super Freaky Girl” storytelling challenge via TikTok this week, where she explained what was really happening when paparazzi snapped their photos four years ago.

“I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not like too much,” she explained to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s hit song.

“It was for a friend who was too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her.”

Trainor then referenced the “Spy Kids” actor’s interesting choice of footwear for the outing.

“But the sad thing was my husband decided to wear his feet shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it,” she recalled. “The world saw and it was after a workout. We didn’t look good. We kinda looked sad, and it went viral!”

She concluded the clip by noting that her friend she bought the vibrator for had “good sex,” so “yes,” it was all worth it.

Trainor, who welcomed her first child with Sabara, 30, in February 2021, previously spoke to Refinery29 about the viral snaps.

“This is the honest truth: I went for a friend. It sounds so dumb. It’s so true,” she told the outlet in 2018.

“I went for a friend because she didn’t want to go to the store. I was like, ‘I’ll do it. I’ve been to the store, it’s great. It’s a great store.’ And did I pick stuff up for me? eah. While I’m here, let’s grab a few things.”

Trainor also explained at the time why her husband was carrying a black bag that appeared to be filled with various items.

“They give you those black bags, and even if you buy the tiniest thing, you’re gonna get that bag,” she said. “So they’re like, ‘Whoa! What a huge bag she had.’ When I don’t have a giant, humongous thing in here that I’m gonna go use with Daryl, but I got a few little cute things. And one for my friend.”

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, also found themselves in some hilarious headlines after revealing they had toilets installed next to each other in their home, and have gone “number two” together.