Meghan Markle shows support for women of Iran with T-shirt

Meghan Markle is standing with the women of Iran.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was included in a photo posted by Archewell president Mandana Dayani at a Women@Spotify event, and the royal wore a tee with a special message amid the protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for breaking hijab laws.

Markle was pictured with Dayani and Archewell’s executive vice president of global communications Ashley Hansen, both of whom are Iranian, in a black T-shirt from Etsy seller K&R World Design (from $28) that reads, “Women, Life, Freedom” written in Farsi.

The lettering on her shirt has a significant meaning, as women and girls in Iran have been chanting the words while removing — and in some cases setting fire to — their hijabs and cutting off their hair.

Pairing the casual tee with black Valentino trousers ($1,890), the mom of two beamed at the camera with her Archewell colleagues as she attended the event at Spotify’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

Dayani wrote how she was “so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives.”

She went on to share that Markle gave a speech at the event discussing “the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights.”

“As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni,” Dayani ended her post.

Markle — whose Spotify podcast “Archetypes” discusses the stereotypes that women find themselves pigeonholed into — spoke with Paris Hilton for her most recent episode, sharing that she felt like her job on “Deal or No Deal” made her “reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.’”

The royal also shared her thoughts on the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a new interview with Variety that was released today.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his [Prince Harry’s] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Markle told the publication. “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”