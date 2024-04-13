Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to share their passion for polo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out at a charity polo match in Florida on Friday to support Sentebale, a charity founded by Harry in 2006 for children in Africa dealing with HIV and AIDS.

Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, were all smiles as they arrived at the event hand-in-hand.

The mother of two looked effortlessly chic in a mid-length, cream-halter dress with a large chest cut-out. She paired the pleated sundress with nude heels, statement sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.

While her oversized frames covered most of her face, Markle swept her dark tresses back into a low ponytail.

Harry, for his part, looked summer-ready in white pants, a blue button-down, a light grey blazer and tan slip-on shoes.

After greeting some of their guests and taking photos, the “Spare” author swapped his suit for a team uniform as he prepared to play in the charity match.

As Harry took to the pitch with the other players, Markle looked on proudly in the crowd.

The appearance came just one day after the pair was in the early stages of production on a Netflix project about polo.

Earlier this week, the untitled project — which will take viewers behind the scenes of the prince’s favorite sport — was filmed at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Fla.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” a statement about the series read.

Although it’s unclear if cameras were in tow at Friday’s Royal Salute Polo Challenge, Harry is not expected to be starring in the show.

However, he is expected to make a few cameos.

While the British royal is focused on everything polo, his wife will be working on creating her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Markle is also making a non-fiction series of her own, which will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Sources previously told Page Six that the “Suits” alum wanted to “take on” America’s most famous lifestyle queens — like Ina Garten, Martha Stewart or Joanna Gaines.

While Markle’s new venture didn’t “surprise” many Hollywood insiders, some worry the Duchess might not be ready to completely pull back the curtain on her life.

“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwynet have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” said Rachel Richardson, a former SnapChat exec and writer of the Highly Flammable trends newsletter.

“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives. Think about it — what do we not know about Gwenyth Paltrow?”