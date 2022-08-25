CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopt a rescue beagle
Puppy Love.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a new canine member to the family — a beagle rescued from a testing laboratory.
The dog — named Momma Mia — was one of 4,000 beagles seized by authorities last month after the testing lab was shuttered due to numerous animal-welfare violations. The Envigo plant, which sold puppies for use in pharmaceutical and biotech research, was found to have kept the dogs in deplorable conditions.
Many of the dogs were found malnourished and kept in cages where feces and food waste piled up. More than 300 puppies died at the facility between January and July of last year.
Shannon Keith — an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project and who has taken in many of the rescued beagles — told the LA Times that she received a call from an unlisted number and had no idea who was on the other end.
“She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” Keith recalled. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”
She only discovered the identity of the mystery caller when the royal couple made a low-key, after-hours visit to see the dogs at a San Fernando Valley house. No photos were taken and the couple was accompanied by two security guards. Mia had been taken there along with eight of her newborn puppies.
The animal rights activist says that the “Suits” alum held Mia and announced, “We’re adopting her. She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy … We want ones we can help, who are older.”
A spokesperson for Markle told The LA Times that the Duchess had read of the Envigo research plant shut down and wanted to help.
Markle has been a vocal proponent of adopting rescue dogs. When she moved to the UK in order to marry Prince Harry, she brought along her rescue beagle named Guy.he “Archetypes” podcaster chose the animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first royal patronages when she became a member of the Royal Family in 2018.
Keith shared that when the couple left the shelter, Prince Harry asked whether Mia had “a favorite toy or something.”
The 7-year-old beagle left with a fox toy for her new luxe home in Montecito where she will be joining Guy and a black lab thought to be named Pula.
CELEBRITIES
Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
CELEBRITIES
Diana Jenkins hires ’24/7′ security after alleged death threats
Diana Jenkins has hired around-the-clock security after receiving alleged death threats from Bravo fans.
“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells us.
“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the insider adds. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”
A portion of “RHOBH” fans have accused Jenkins of hiring social media bots to post racist comments directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.
The Bosnia native, 49, shut down such speculation in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her detractors are currently “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.
“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” she wrote.
“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”
The mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — concluded, “Please stop.”
Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars — namely Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne — play out on “Beverly Hills” and online.
“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.
Jenkins’ friends Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, have also been accused of hiring bots to attack Jax, which the latter two vehemently denied as well.
“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Please stop with the accusations and threats.”
The “Pretty Mess” singer also claimed that she tried apologizing to Jax after she drunkenly told him to “get the f–k out” of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party in a July episode.
“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”
Jayne previously told the “Coming 2 America” actress that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.
“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” she added.
Amid the current hate lobbed at Jax, the “RHOBH” cast — including Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna — reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.
“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”
Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”
“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Ben Affleck wears beret on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.
Ben Affleck decided to make his umpteenth honeymoon shopping trip with new wife Jennifer Lopez a bit more fun by playfully trying on a beret.
While browsing high-end boutiques in Milan, the actor tried on the caramel-colored, French-style hat and flashed onlookers — including Mrs. Affleck — a sly grin.
Paparazzi and fans alike whipped out their cameras and cellphones, respectively, to capture the unusually silly moment.
Lopez, who loves a good hat and even opted for a white fedora for the outing, watched with delight as Affleck picked out a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete his stylish look.
The rest of the actor’s ensemble was more laidback, as he wore blue jeans and a white T-shirt beneath a navy button-down.
As for the blushing bride, she made sure her killer abs were visible in a tiny white crop top, which she paired with white linen pants, nude heels and an embroidered Christian Louboutin tote ($2,190).
While on their seemingly expensive stroll, the honeymooners also stopped by Valentino and dropped into Brunello Cucinelli — a favorite of Lopez’s, as she’s often been spotted rocking the label’s four-figure overalls and signature cashmere knits.
However, don’t be fooled; the Grammy winner reminded fans she’s “still Jenny from the Block” when she and her new hubby were seen poking around in a mom-and-pop home goods store earlier this week.
Bennifer 2.0 gave the employees of Decio Immagine Casa in the city of Menaggio the most exciting surprise on Wednesday afternoon.
“UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥,” read a post (in Italian) on the shop’s Instagram page, which included four photos from the newlyweds’ visit.
Wearing a yellow, peasant-style dress and brown aviator sunglasses, Lopez, 53, posed for pictures with two staffers. She flashed a toothless grin while holding tightly onto her gelato.
Affleck, 50, participated in the photo shoot, too, but looked way less enthused to be doing so. Wearing a sandy brown button-down, the Oscar winner propped his arms up around both the singer and each of the employees while barely moving his face for the snaps.
That same day, they were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where Affleck was caught staring at pictures on his phone of Lopez from their weekend-long wedding in Georgia.
One month before their extravagant affair, the duo eloped in Las Vegas and then jetted off to Paris for their first honeymoon.
