Megan Fox risked a major wardrobe malfunction as she slipped into one of her tiniest bikinis ever for a photoshoot on the beach.

The stunning actress, 37, wowed in a silver triangle two-piece that almost unleashed her under-boob to the world.

In photos taken by cibellevi Megan posed against a rocky shore at the beach with her fiery red hair dripping wet, and the intricate text tattoo running down one side of her ribs on full display.

Along with her string bra top that left very little to the imagination, Meghan donned a matching silver thong under a sheer bodysuit with a huge cut-out section over her tummy.

The effect left her stomach and chest bare to the air, while the bodysuit fell into long sleeves and cut-off trousers, getting soaked as she frolicked in the sea.

Meghan let her hair trail loose into the foamy ocean waves as she dug her bare feet into the sand, gazing up at the camera without a care in the world.

Opting for a glossy pink pout and just a hint of metallic shadow on her eyelids, she embraced a natural make-up look while parting her lips for the lens.

Sponsored

Human papillomavirus NigeriaIf you have papillomas or warts, read this now:

by Taboola

She was immediately flooded with marriage proposals in the comments section of her post, which she captioned: “Cliodhna, queen of the banshees.”

One social media user immediately begged: “Let’s get married pls!”

While someone else gushed: “She’s everything!” with a row of flame emojis.

A third echoed: “She has to be the most beautiful person in the world.”

“So we’re just supposed to see these and go on about our day after?” somebody else wondered.

It comes as Megan faces criticism from fans for asking fans to donate to her friend’s medical fundraiser – despite not appearing to give any money herself.