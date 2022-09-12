CELEBRITIES
Meet Josh Duhamel’s new wife, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel has found a “safe haven” with Audra Mari.
The rom-com leading man tied the knot with the model, who is 21 years his junior, in September 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know about Duhamel’s new wife.
What does she do for a living?
Mari, 28, is a beauty pageant queen who has held top-ranking titles in different competitions.
In 2011, she was Miss North Dakota Teen USA and placed first runner-up at the Miss Teen USA pageant finals. Then in 2014, she won the Miss North Dakota USA title and once again finished as first runner-up at the finals for the Miss USA competition that year.
In 2016, Mari was crowned Miss World America, and she came in sixth place at the Miss World pageant later that year.
Mari often reflects fondly on her pageant past on social media.
In a May 2019 post, she wrote, “Miss USA was so much more than a pageant for me, it brought me that much closer to the Audra I’m supposed to be..”
After her pageantry years ended, Mari has moved on to modeling gigs and freelance TV hosting jobs.
How did she and Duhamel meet?
Duhamel and Mari were first spotted together in early 2019, but not much was known about the new relationship at the time. After the pair packed on PDA at an airport in October of that year, sources confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that they had been “dating casually” for a few months but “recently decided to be more serious.”
“Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well,” an insider told the outlet. “The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be.”
How did Duhamel propose to Mari?
Duhamel announced in January 2022 that he and Mari were engaged. The “Transformers” star popped the question on a piece of paper with burned edges that was presented as a “message in a bottle.”
“It’s on!!” Duhamel captioned a photo of him and Mari beaming after the beachfront proposal. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”
When and where was their wedding?
Duhamel, 49, and Mari wed in the bride’s hometown of Fargo, ND, on Sept. 10, 2022.
The “Battle Creek” alum and the brunette beauty said “I do” at Olivet Lutheran Church and were seen riding off together in a vintage red Cadillac convertible after their nuptials.
Have they been married before?
Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie.
They wed in January 2009, separated in September 2017 and finalized their divorce in November 2019. The former soap star and the Black Eyed Peas member share a 9-year-old son, Axl.
It does not appear that Mari has been married before.
CELEBRITIES
Ray J claims he filmed 3 sex tapes with Kim Kardashian, slams Kris
Ray J is doing whatever it takes to clear his name.
The singer, who infamously appeared in a sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian, slammed Kris Jenner on Saturday after she took a lie detector test he claims was “fake.”
“YOU f–ked with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” Ray J, 41, captioned a 44-minute Instagram video.
“I DONT GIVE A F–K HOW OLD THIS S–T IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F–K THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F–K PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”
His heated post followed Jenner’s recent appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” where she answered a series of James Corden’s questions while hooked up to a polygraph machine.
During the interview, the momager, 66, was adamant that she had nothing to do with the release of her daughter’s sex tape. The lie detector examiner, John Grogan, determined she was being truthful.
“John Grogan is a fake,” Ray J, who is the younger brother of singer Brandy, further claimed in the post. “He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite. … THIS IS THE DUDE KRIS JENNER HAD TAKEN HER LIE DETECTOR TEST TO MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A LIAR! AND WHATS MORE SAD IS THE NETWORK ALLOWED IT TO HAPPEN!!”
The R&B artist — born William Ray Norwood Jr. — also shared a series of Instagram DMs he allegedly exchanged with the SKIMS mogul in April.
“You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree,” Ray allegedly messaged her on April 14.
He continued, “Now you want to make it seem like I’m doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans trusting you to be honest and sincere but it’s all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all of this!”
Ray was referencing a recent episode of “The Kardashians” in which Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West recovers a computer, which was believed to have contained any remaining video footage of the pair.
“The show filmed in real time the day in hell that I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist – and my son who was five years old at the time seeing an ad with my cry face emoji that said “Kim’s new sex tape” as click bate in Roblox,” Kim allegedly responded to him via DM, referencing the “new footage” that was allegedly going to be leaked by Ray’s manager Wack 100.
The mother-of-four continued, “It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels. My ‘burn them to the ground’ comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young kids and careers and I’m sure you want to move on from this just like I do. But your manager is the person who brought this all up out of nowhere and I have a right to share how it affected me.”
Ray responded that he felt as though “everyone wins but me” because he’s the “bad guy every time.”
Elsewhere in the lengthy video, he showed what appeared to be his original sex tape contract, which outlined that they both received $400,000.
On a separate page listing the deliverables of the contract, three separate tapes were listed, which Ray claims Kim hand-wrote.
Reps for Kardashian and Jenner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and more attend Beyoncé’s 41st birthday
Khloé Kardashian and her on-again, off-again ex, Tristan Thompson, were spotted at the same party Saturday night.
The two were both photographed at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday bash in Bel Air, Calif., though it’s unclear whether they arrived together.
Paparazzi caught Kardashian, 38, aggressively trying to hide her face with a bag as she exited the party. Meanwhile, Thompson, 31, remained expressionless and hid his eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.The reality star attempted to hide her face while leaving the star-studded bash. Maciel / BACKGRID
Beyoncé, who turned 41 on Sept. 4, attracted some of Hollywood’s hottest stars for the fête.
Khloé’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian were also in attendance, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant.
The SKIMS mogul, 41, stunned in a figure-hugging, black-and-red striped jumpsuit, which she paired with black shades.
MGK, 32, and Fox, 36, also opted for some sparkle – with the “Bloody Valentine” rocker sporting shiny blue pants and the actress in sky-high silver pumps.
Drake, 35, also pulled out all the stops for the bash, showing up in a velvet top and matching pants with stylish shades and diamond earrings.
While many stars were snapped arriving and leaving the party, the birthday girl kept a low profile and stayed away from the cameras. The party kicked off just one week after Beyoncé looked as flawless as ever while appearing in Tiffany & Co’s new campaign.
The “Break My Soul” singer rocked jewelry from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and the new Tiffany Lock collections as part of the “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign.
“I am honored to continue the partnership with Tiffany & Co. and to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals,” the superstar singer said in a press release.
CELEBRITIES
Princess Anne curtsies to late mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin
Princess Anne made a heartfelt gesture to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday.
The royal, 72, was spotted curtsying in front of her mom’s coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it was being taken into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Anne, who is the only daughter of the late Queen, has been visibly heartbroken in the days since her mother’s death at the age of 96.
The grandmother-of-five looked tearful as she spent time with other royal family members – including her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and husband Timothy Laurence – reading tributes and admiring floral tributes left in honor of the long-reigning monarch.
Anne, who is often called the hardest working member of the royal family, has also taken on the heartbreaking task of accompanying her mother’s casket as it begins the long journey to its final resting place in Windsor.
On Sunday, she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother’s coffin as it made the slow sojourn to Edinburgh.
“In accompanying her late mother’s coffin on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, the 72-year-old once again lived up to her reputation as a royal trooper who always goes the extra mile,” The Telegraph reported.
It was announced Saturday that Anne will accompany her mother’s coffin when it’s transported to Scotland via a Royal Air Force plane to RAF Northolt Tuesday.
From there, the coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace, where it will rest in the Bow Room.
While Anne was always thought of as a “Daddy’s girl” – due to the no-nonsense temperament she shared with her father, late Prince Philip – she also had much in common with the Queen, including a love of horses and horse racing.
Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, once famously said of his daughter: “If it doesn’t fart or eat hay, she isn’t interested.”
The Queen also appreciated her daughter’s dogged work ethic.
The two reportedly grew even closer in recent years, especially following the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, who both passed within months of each other in 2002.
Princess Anne, along with her brother, King Charles III, was at the Queen’s bedside when she passed at age 96.
